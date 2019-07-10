Kevin McIntosh has been the athletics director at Atkins for the past four years, but something was missing. He missed coaching.
McIntosh, who was an assistant baseball coach at West Forsyth for 14 years under Randy Pope before becoming the athletics director at Atkins, has been hired as the new baseball coach at Mount Tabor, replacing Mike Lovelace. Lovelace resigned last month.
"The main thing is, I have missed coaching more than anything I ever realized I missed," McIntosh said. "I've been out of it for four years, still been involved with it in the summertime, and just realized I really missed coaching and it's going to give me more time to spend at home with my family, which is always an important thing."
Coaching was something McIntosh, 41, had thought about for the past several years.
"Coaching in general had kind of been on my mind for a short period of time, and when I saw this position was posted it was something that jumped at me," he said. "And Mike has done a great job with Mount Tabor and Mount Tabor baseball, and laying the groundwork."
Athletics Director Frank Martin said that he was surprised McIntosh applied for the job.
"I had to look at it (his name) twice," Martin said. "That's what Ed (Weiss, principal at Mount Tabor) said too. 'Is that the same Kevin McIntosh at Atkins?' I said, 'Yep, that's him.' "
"A little bit surprised, but excited to see it."
McIntosh graduated from West Forsyth in 1996 and from Western Carolina in 2001. He was hired to teach exceptional children at West Forsyth and be the assistant baseball coach under Pope for the Titans. While at West Forsyth, McIntosh was also the girls golf coach, JV girls basketball coach and full-time assistant athletics director under T.R. Richards.
"If I can take one thing that Randy Pope told me, it's just that you never quit learning," McIntosh said. "Every day on the job is a learning experience. From year one in (2001-02) when we played for the state championship (lost to Fuquay-Varina) that year, Randy Pope told me on the bus ride home, 'I'm sorry I ruined your coaching career because you just experienced in year one what I've been working for my whole career."
He will return to teaching at Mount Tabor and will teach sports marketing.
"Kevin's got a lot of interesting background," Martin said. "He certainly has been an assistant coach a number of years and I told to Randy Pope, and Randy was the one who said we'd be stupid not to hire him."
At least for now, it doesn't look as if McIntosh will be an official assistant athletics director at Mount Tabor.
"I've got Andrew Jones (to be the assistant athletics director at Mount Tabor)," Martin said. "Andrew is a teacher there at Mount Tabor, and I already had him lined him lined up to do that. If something falls down I've always got Kevin."
Under Lovelace, the Spartans finished 8-17 overall and 7-5 in the Piedmont Triad 3-A this past season.
"I think, obviously, build on the foundation that Coach Lovelace has left," McIntosh said. "There is some good baseball in the Piedmont Triad conference."
As far as the prospects of getting back into athletics administration, McIntosh is open to the idea.
"I think you can never rule out anything when it comes to that," McIntosh said. "It's weird, when I went into athletic administration I said never rule out coaching again. Now I'm back coaching. I'm looking forward to it, and that's what's on my menu and that's what's on my plate right now."