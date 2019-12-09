Mount Airy East Forsyth Frank Spencer Pepsi Final (copy)

East Forsyth junior Zyun Reeves is congratulated by teammates after being named the Pepsi Bracket MVP of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in 2018.

Mount Tabor and Glenn have drawn No. 1 seeds for the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournaments.

Games within the Pepsi Bracket, in which Mount Tabor is No. 1, are scheduled to be played at Reynolds. North Forsyth plays host to the Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine Bracket, in which Glenn is the top seed.

Games are scheduled for Dec. 26-28, the championships on the final day tipping off at Joel Coliseum.

Here’s a look at first-round matchups in both brackets:

Pepsi Bracket, at Reynolds

No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 8 Reagan

Mount Tabor last won a championship in 2012. Last season, the Spartans lost in the final of the Myers Tire Bracket to Parkland. Reagan hasn’t won a championship since 2014.

No. 5 West Stokes vs. No. 4 Parkland

West Stokes last played in a championship in 2017 — a 72-69 loss to Reynolds in the Pepsi Bracket. Parkland won the Myers Tire Bracket last season, the school’s first title since 2015 and Coach Travis Holcomb-Faye’s first as head coach.

No. 2 Reynolds vs. No. 7 Atkins

Reynolds last won a title in the Pepsi Bracket two years ago and has won six overall.

No. 6 East Forsyth vs. No. 3 Winston-Salem Prep

East Forsyth defeated Mount Airy for the Pepsi Bracket championship last season. Winston-Salem Prep last won a title in 2017 — a 65-47 victory over the Eagles in the Champion Bracket.

Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine Bracket, at North Forsyth

No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 8 Carver

Glenn and Carver faced each other in the consolations of the Pepsi Bracket last season, with the Bobcats winning 41-28 at Parkland.

No. 5 Mount Airy vs. No. 4 North Surry

Mount Airy lost in the Pepsi Bracket championship to East Forsyth last season. The Granite Bears faced North Surry in the opening round, winning that rivalry game 46-36.

No. 2 North Forsyth vs. No. 7 West Forsyth

James Wilhelmi will appear as a head coach in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic for the first time, leading North Forsyth. West Forsyth last won a title in 2016, defeating Winston-Salem Prep in the Champion Bracket.

No. 6 Walkertown vs. No. 3 South Stokes

Walkertown lost 89-66 in the first round of the Myers Tire Bracket to Reynolds last season. South Stokes lost to Atkins 62-32 in the first round of the Pepsi Bracket.

