Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10, center), Mount Tabor freshman Na'Siah McKinney (20, left) and Mount Tabor sophomore Lily Pereira (12) celebrate as they run off the court for a timeout in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
The Mount Tabor girls basketball team wasn’t going to be denied.
Neither was Ciara Wright, the Spartans' senior leader and point guard.
Wright poured in a game-high 27 points and carried the Spartans to a 48-43 win against visiting North Buncombe on Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 3-A state tournament.
It was the first playoff win for the Spartans since the 2014-15 season and the first of Wright’s career. Wright, a four-year starter, became emotional while dribbling the final seconds off the clock.
“This meant a lot to us, it meant a lot to me,” said Wright, who also eclipsed the 1,000-career point mark this season. “We didn’t even make the playoffs my freshman year and we haven’t won one since I’ve been here. Our season hasn’t been the best and we still came together tonight and fought to pull this one out. It was a great team win for us tonight. Now we are on to the next round.”
Waiting for the Spartans on Thursday night will be the reigning Class 3-A state champion, Southeast Guilford, a 75-27 winner against Kannapolis Brown in their first-round matchup.
Coach Rick Anderson said he couldn’t have been prouder of his team for their performance against the Black Hawks.
“We knew coming in that they were going to be a tough matchup for us,” Anderson said. “They won 20 games this season and have a couple of kids who can really play. We knew we were going to have to key on No. 13 (Lani Woods, who finished with 14 points) and No. 24 (Kaitlyn Light, who finished with 14 points) and try to limit their touches. And we did a really good job defensively on both of them throughout the game. We kept fighting all game. We were so disappointed after losing in the conference tournament last week and when we came in her on Saturday, the girls just banded together, worked their tails off, and put it behind them. They knew there was something bigger out there for us.”
Mount Tabor (15-11) scored the first seven points of the game and led 15-8 after the first quarter. North Buncombe bounced back in the second quarter behind Woods, who scored 10 points in the quarter as the Black Hawks took a 26-23 lead on her reverse layup with two seconds left in the half.
Wright got the inbound pass and raced to half court, where she launched a shot that found the bottom of the net just before the halftime buzzer that tied the game at 26.
Wright then scored 10 of the Spartans’ 12 points in the third quarter, which helped build a 38-34 lead. Lily Pereira’s jumper with 6:15 left gave Mount Tabor its biggest lead of the game at 42-34, but North put together one final charge with a 6-0 run that closed the gap to 42-40 on Woods layup with 3:02 left.
Na’Siah McKinney and Pereira had back-to-back layups to extend the lead to 46-40, and Wright made two free throws in the final 37 seconds to help seal the win.
She also delivered a pep talk to the team on the court after coming out of a timeout while waiting for the game to resume and the Spartans clinging to a 46-43 lead.
“I was telling them that we needed to lock in and that we had to make our free throws count from her on out,” Wright said. “I reminded them to contest their shooters, because they are really good from the 3-point line, and I reminded them that we needed to talk and keep our energy up.”
Anderson pointed to his heart and traced the figure on his chest when assessing Wright’s performance.
“She has one of these,” Anderson said. “And that’s what makes her special. That’s going to take her places. She has meant a lot to this program the last four years and seeing that performance she had tonight was something special.”
North Buncombe;8;18;8;9;—;43
Mount Tabor;15;11;12;10;—;48
North Buncombe (20-7): Lani Woods 14, Kaitlyn Light 14, Pickens 9, Laws 3, Davis 3
