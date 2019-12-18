Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Spartans defeated East Forsyth 72-45 at Musten Gymnasium on Wednesday night. Senior Jakob Moore led Mount Tabor with a team-high 17 points, while Daniel Fulp pitched in with 13 points. It took about a minute and a half off the clock in the second quarter before the Spartans (8-0) grabbed the lead and pulled away.
The nonconference matchup was played against the backdrop of a father and son coaching against each other. Adam Muse, Andy's 27-year-old son, was hired to coach the Eagles (0-3) in October, replacing Mike Muse, his uncle, who retired after 32 years as a teacher and coach in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. It was the first time both Andy and Adam Muse competed as head coaches on the same floor.
But that was just a small detail, Adam said, a viewpoint Andy Muse echoed after the game. That aspect was overshadowed at tipoff. The father and son were competing — it was that simple.
For Andy, the focus has been building the Spartans before Piedmont Triad 3-A play begins. Games against teams such as undefeated Parkland and Greensboro Dudley, a one-loss Greensboro Smith along with defending NCHSAA Class 3-A champion Southwest Guilford were on the horizon — about a month away.
"Everyday we get on the court, whether it's practice or a game, we're learning. We're still young," said Andy. "Our senior leadership has stabilized us, and we're getting a lot of play off our bench — a lot of good play.
"A lot of teams get to the bench and they go downhill."
Jakob Moore, the Spartans' 6-foot-7 forward, has emerged as one of those stabilizing seniors this season — his third year on varsity. And that decision to step up followed last season's 20-9 finish as Mount Tabor lost six seniors to graduation — including captains Quest Aldridge, Andrew and Aaron Muse along with Duncan Smits.
"We talked last year after the last game on the leadership roles and how we had to really bond this year," Moore said. "We didn't have as much talent as we had. We really got chemistry this year, and a lot of teamwork."
Some of those contributions came off the bench, Andy said. That included Jashaun Torrence, a 5-10 sophomore who scored 11 points for the Spartans. He nailed a 3-pointer to push Mount Tabor ahead 19-17 — a lead it held until the final buzzer — with 6:28 left in the first half.
"I'm just trying to pick it up each game," said Torrence, who was moved to varsity for the start of the Class 3-A playoffs during the 2018-19 season in late February. "I just try to look at the game, while I'm on the bench, and pick up where my other teammates left of at."
According to Adam, the Eagles still have a long way to go. East Forsyth returned Monday eight of its players, who finished the football season with a Class 4-A title for the second straight year with a win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in Chapel Hill on Dec. 14. Those returners included Ty Lyles, Jordan Timmons, Jalen Thorns and Zyun Reeves — the four combining for 25 points against the Spartans.
It was just their second game back with the Eagles. The first was Tuesday, a 51-45 loss to Ragsdale in Jamestown. At this stage of the season, the Eagles are still working out kinks.
"It's an adjustment," Adam said. "I mean, we're trying to get people in the right places, and get everybody on the same page on defense and offense.
"We're doing the best we can. My guys are listening and buying in to what we're doing."
Mount Tabor;14;18;15;25;—;72
East Forsyth;14;11;8;12;—;45
Mount Tabor: Jakob Moore 17, Daniel Fulp 13, Jashaun Torrence 11, Davis Blackwell 6, Kevonni Campbell 6, Finley Simmons 5, Jordan Hunter 5, Shaylen Woodberry 4, Gunner Walters 3, A.J. Reeves 2.
East Forsyth: Will Rhodes 17, Jordan Timmons 8, Jalen Thorns 8, Ty Lyles 7, Brion Jones 3 Zyun Reeves 2.
