Site: Chester L Bradley Gymnasium, Greensboro.
Why the Spartans won:
Senior G Shaylen Woodberry didn’t score until the fourth quarter, sophomore G Gunner Walters didn’t score until the final minute, yet Mount Tabor found a way to win on the road. That’s what championship teams do. Junior F Daniel Fulp stepped up with a game-high 15 points and senior forward Jakob Moore added 11. “I’m really pleased with the play of Daniel Fulp,” said Coach Andy Muse, “and we held (Darien) Wynn to four points after he had 30 the other night.”
Why the Panthers lost
Dudley went the final 1:50 of the third quarter and nearly the entire fourth quarter without a field goal. Meanwhile, the Panthers lost control of the glass as Mount Tabor grabbed offensive rebound after offensive rebound to fuel a 15-1 run that put the Spartans up 44-38 with 1:23 to play. “That stretch killed us,” said Dudley coach Ken Ferguson.
The big play
Twenty-five seconds into the fourth quarter, Woodberry hit a corner 3-pointer for his first points of the game. His confidence restored, he hit two more during the decisive run. The second of those 3s gave Mount Tabor its first lead of the game and the Spartans never trailed again. “We did a good job on Woodberry until the fourth quarter,” Ferguson said, “and all three of those shots came after offensive rebounds.”
Three things we learned
1. It all starts with defense for Mount Tabor. On a night when the Spartans were struggling offensively against Dudley’s zone defense, their defense kept them in the game. Once Woodberry got going, the defense closed the deal. “I told them at halftime that we just needed to hit some buckets, so we came out here and shot for maybe five minutes,” Muse said. “They disguised a 2-3 zone with a 1-3-1 front and our guys didn’t cut somebody through to figure it out. We finally did, and once we hit the gas we were fine.”
2. Dudley can play with anyone in the rugged Piedmont Triad 3-A, but ... The Panthers are 2-5 in the conference and will have to win the tournament or get an at-large bid to make the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. “I thought our guys played really well,” Ferguson said. “I really did. We just have to give a better effort on the boards.”
3. The meat grinder continues for Mount Tabor. The Spartans lead the conference race by a game over Smith and Parkland, but things don’t get any easier. “We’ve got Smith at Smith (on Friday), Parkland at home and Southwest at home,” Muse said. “That’s three tough games.”
What they said
“We’ve got several guys with the flu. Gunner, Jakob and Daniel were all coughing, out of school in school. This was a very good conference win on the road.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach
Offensive rebounding “was the difference in the game. We just didn’t continue to do the good job we were doing on the boards. ... This is a tough one to swallow. We have to go to work, but the good thing is we have another day to get better.” — Ken Ferguson, Dudley coach
Up next
Mount Tabor: Friday, at No. 3 Smith.
Dudley: Friday, at Parkland.
Box scores
Boys
Mount Tabor 7 9 13 17 — 46
Dudley 14 10 12 8 — 44
Mount Tabor (6-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 20-1 overall) — Daniel Fulp 15, Jakob Moore 11, Shaylen Woodberry 10, Jordan Hunter 5, Davis Blackwell 4, Gunner Walters 1.
Dudley (2-5, 14-6) — Coleman Wood 12, Franklin Stockton 8, Jahree Braswell 8, Ayden Gamble 6, Jeremiah Dickerson 6, Darien Wynn 4.
Girls
Mount Tabor 7 16 7 22 — 52
Dudley 9 10 11 18 — 48
Mount Tabor (5-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 11-10 overall) — Ciara Wright 18, Lexi Brooks 13, Kaelin DeNeui 9, Lily Pereira 9, J.J. Penn 2, Brook Fowler 1.
Dudley (6-1, 14-7) — Marissa Wooten 17, Quinzia Fullmore 12, Kyra Rhymer 9, Iysis Whitfield 4, Chelsie Powe 3, Taneij’a Baldwin 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.