Slow-starting Mount Tabor kept its unbeaten streak going with a hard-fought 61-46 win against Winston-Salem Prep on Friday night.
It gave the Spartans a two-game sweep of the Phoenix. The teams opened the season at Mount Tabor.
"I was pleased to get a road win, especially against a good Prep team," said Andy Muse, the Mount Tabor coach. "They put a lot of pressure on your guards defensively. We were a little sloppy at times and I was not pleased with our guard play with all the turnovers we had but we are still throwing a bunch of sophomores out there and learning as we go."
Daniel Fulp led the Spartans (6-0) with 16 points, Jakob Moore had 15 and Jashaun Torrence 13. T.J. Mills was the leading scorer for Prep (3-2) with 15 and Stephen Minor had 12.
Mount Tabor trailed much of the first half before taking the lead for good at 24-22 on a layup by Fulp. The Spartans led 29-25 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 10-4 run to take control.
Prep, which was coming off a 76-71 win against Calvary Day School only 24 hours earlier, seemed to tire in the fourth quarter. The Phoenix missed seven consecutive foul shots during one stretch in the final period and missed 11 of its final 14 from the foul line overall.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the teams were each hit with technical fouls. Mount Tabor made both of its free throws, while Prep missed its two.
Muse pointed to the play of Moore, who was plagued by foul trouble all night, as one of the keys to the victory.
"When the game was on the line, Jakob Moore took over the game," he said. "Jakob is playing at a real high level right now. Every team has to pay so much attention to him, it frees our guards up on the outside. And we knocked down some threes tonight because of it."
Muse said the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference is strong from top to bottom, especially two of the three Greensboro teams.
"Dudley is undefeated and Smith has won all of its game except against Millbrook," he said. "Smith looks like a junior college team. They are 6-8, 6-8, 6-7, 6-6. Our league is very tough, very, very tough."
The Spartans have three more games before the start of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 26 -- West Forsyth, Reynolds and East Forsyth. Mount Tabor has already beaten West and Reynolds by wide margins, however next Wednesday's night game vs. East has more than a little intrigue to it. The coach at East is 27-year-old Adam Muse, in his first year as a head coach and the son of the Mount Tabor coach. Virtually his entire team is still playing football.
Andy Muse said he is trying not to look at this father-son battle as anything special. "After the opening tip it's going to be just like another team," he said. "Leading up to it will be a little emotional. He has a long way to go with his team getting his football players back but I am proud of him."
The game will also be difficult for Gina Muse, who is the mother of Adam and wife of Andy. She has been the Mount Tabor scorekeeper for the last eight years and will be right there between the two benches on Wednesday night.
"It will be hard," she said. "But I will be proud, proud of both of them."
Mount Tabor: Woodberry 6, Jakob Moore 15, Jashaun Torrence 13, Daniel Fulp 16, Reeves 9, Banks 2
Prep: T.J. Mills 15, Watson 1, Stephen Minor 12, Stewart 2, Davis 3, Patterson 4, Houston 4, Sellars 4, Lyons 3
Mount Tabor;10;19;14;18;—;61
Prep;11;14;9;12;—;41
Records: Mount Tabor 6-0; Prep 3-2
