Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Mount Tabor sophomore guard Finley Simmons (14, center) celebrates with teammates following the Mount Tabor Spartans' 54-48 victory over the Winston-Salem Prep Pheonix in the Pepsi bracket championship basketball game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191229w_spt_spencerpepsi
Coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor barely had a voice left.
Three games in three days at the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic and a sinus infection can have that affect.
The best medicine, Muse acknowledged, after the Spartans held off Winston-Salem Prep 54-48 in the championship of the Pepsi Bracket at Joel Coliseum, was picking up the win.
As the final seconds ticked away, Muse mustered enough energy to extend both arms above his head to celebrate
“I think I’ll feel a lot better tonight,” Muse said.
It was the sixth Frank Spencer Title for Muse and for Mount Tabor and its first since 2012. The six championships are the most of any coach in the history of the tournament.
“It means that we’ve had a lot of great players over the years at Mount Tabor, a lot of great support from our assistant coaches, from our administration, from our teachers, and from our student body,” Muse said. “Mount Tabor is a special place to work and I’ve been extremely blessed over the years. I can’t tell you how many of my former players called me today to wish me good luck.”
It wasn’t an easy win. Prep, which had lost twice already this season to Mount Tabor, made things as difficult as it could throughout the game.
Jakob Moore, who was named as the Pepsi Bracket Most Valuable Player, led Mount Tabor with 17 points and was a force inside.
Shaylen Woodberry made a couple of timely 3-pointers to ignite scoring runs and finished with 11 points. Jordan Hunter finished with 10, and Finley Simmons, who was also named to the all-tournament team, was a disruptive presence on defense throughout the tournament.
The Spartans, who improved to 12-0, opened the game on a 9-2 run and never trailed. They led 24-16 at halftime and 41-31 going into the fourth quarter.
A 14-2 scoring run midway through the third quarter — sparked by a 3-pointer by Riley Walters — pushed the advantage to 41-27 and gave Mount Tabor some added cushion.
Prep opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to close to within 41-39 and cut another lead to two points at 47-45 after Stephen Minor (22 points) drilled a 3-pointer with 2:05 left.
Muse kept telling his team, ‘We’re OK, we’re OK’ from the sideline.
“At that point, I just felt like we needed to settle down a little bit,” he said. “We just needed a score to get back into things. We needed to get the ball inside. We’ve got Jakob Moore on our team. And Daniel Fulp did a great job for us in the post all tournament.”
Moore responded after a loose ball scramble with a thunderous dunk with 1:11 to play for a 49-45 lead, and then the Spartans made 5 of 6 free throws over the final 46 seconds to salt the game away.
Coach Andre Gould of Prep thought his team gained plenty of momentum early in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t catch up.
“It’s tough to play from behind and I’m proud of the way we fought them,” Gould said. “We fought that thing back. I definitely felt like we had them on the ropes and if we had caught them, I thought we were going to take them. But hats off to Mount Tabor. They made it tough for us like they always do. That was a typical battle for these teams. Neither one of us is backing up.”
Moore, who also battled foul trouble most of the game, made two crucial free throws with 2:24 left after falling to the floor and hitting his head.
“They know how to play me,” Moore said. “Those are my AAU coaches and they came out and played me real physical. It took me a little bit to get into the flow of the game. Honestly, I’ve never seen myself as being good. I’ve been working so hard for this and I feel like it’s the greatest achievement of my life.”
Joining Simmons and Minor on the all-tournament team were Camian Shell of Parkland, Isaac Spainhour of West Stokes, and T.J. Mills of Prep.
WS Prep;7;9;15;17;—;48
Mount Tabor;11;13;17;13;—;54
Prep (6-4): Mills 8, Watson 2, Stephen Minor 22, Davis 3, Patterson 2, Sellars , Ledwell 4
Mount Tabor (12-0): Shaylen Woodberry 11, Jordan Hunter 10, Jakob Moore 17, Fulp 7, Walters 5, Simmons 2, Reeves 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.