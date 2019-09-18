Two former Central Piedmont 4-A rivals from Forsyth County will square off Friday in Clemmons in a nonconference game. These two teams were in the same conference for years before Mount Tabor was moved to Class 3-A in 2017.
The Titans and Spartans played each other in 2017 and 2018. West Forsyth won the nonconference game in 2017, and Mount Tabor won last year's game.
The Titans have cruised through their first four opponents. West Forsyth has outscored Greensboro Dudley, Mooresville, North Mecklenburg and High Point Central by a combined 205-33.
As for Mount Tabor, it has had trouble scoring, with just 35 points through the first four games. But the Spartans defense has been stout, giving up just 47 points. Mount Tabor defeated Reynolds 13-9 last week at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after getting touchdowns on a 16-yard run Brian McIntyre and a 74-yard pass from quarterback Jorden Zertuche to Mekhi Hague.
West Forsyth has off next week before traveling to Greensboro Page on Oct. 4. Mount Tabor plays at Jamestown Ragsdale next week and will be off the following week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.