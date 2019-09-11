East Forsyth v. Mount Tabor football (copy)

Mount Tabor's Matt Gemmell runs over East Forsyth defensive end Torrian Jackson after catching a pass in the first quarter of the Spartans' 24-9 loss to East, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mount Tabor. 

Mount Tabor faces Reynolds at Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Friday night.

The Spartans have experienced a bumpy road through three nonconference games. Mount Tabor lost 24-9 at Bob Sapp Field on Sept. 6 against East Forsyth — the reigning NCHSAA Class 4-A champion.

Though junior Tyress McIntyre was tabbed as the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, Jordan Zertuche leads the team in passing with 105 yards and a touchdown in two games. The defense has amassed six interceptions among Josiah Banks, Max U'Ren, Lee Sales, Javouse Chambers and Jamari Slade. Robert Scott and Chambers lead the team in sacks with three combined.

Reynolds lost 52-14 against Southern Pines Pinecrest last week in its home opener. Tyreik Leach scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, and he has run for 139 yards in three games. The junior has two catches for 67 yards along with two touchdowns as well.

