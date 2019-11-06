Mount Tabor travels to High Point to face Southwest Guilford. Coming into this game, the Spartans are in a three-way tie with rival Parkland and Greensboro Dudley for first place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A. The Mustangs play Greensboro Smith, and the Panthers face Western Guilford.
Brian McIntyre has run for 742 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns with the Spartans this season. In three games this season, he has recorded more than 100 rushing yards — the most recent of those performances came Nov. 1 in a 6-0 loss against Parkland.
Southwest Guilford, led by first-year coach Chuck Doak, is coming off a loss to Dudley last week. Quantez Poche, a junior, had 50 yards receiving and a touchdown in the 49-6 rout.
