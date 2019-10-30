These longtime rivals will meet in an important Piedmont Triad 3-A at Deaton-Thompson Stadium. First-year Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland, who was the head coach at Mount Tabor until after the 2016 season, faces his old team and his former assistant coach, Tiesuan Brown, who's been the head coach at Mount Tabor the past three seasons.
Mount Tabor is in the driver's seat to repeat as the conference champion if it can defeat Parkland this week and Southwest Guilford next week in High Point.
Parkland, which lost 56-12 at Greensboro Dudley (7-2, 2-1) last week, can sneak back into the race with a win this week and a win at Greensboro Smith next week.
