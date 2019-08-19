Elkin Mount Airy football

Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter looks for a receiver in the Granite Bears 42-13 win over Elkin, Friday, August 31, 2018 at Mount Airy. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20180901w_spt_mountairy

Coach: Jasson Adkins

2018 record: 12-1 (5-0 Northwest 1-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoff performance: Second round (40-0 loss to East Surry)

Standout returners: Holden Poindexter, QB (2,899 yards passing, 40 touchdowns); Johnathon Smith, RB/FS/LB (1,366 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 254 yards receiving, 3 touchdowns, 60 tackles, 7 tackles for losses); Jackson Tumbarello, K (62 of 70 PATs successful, 1 field goal)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Starmount

Aug. 30: vs. West Stokes

Sept. 6: at Elkin

Sept. 13: vs. Alleghany

Sept. 20: vs. North Surry

Oct. 4: at Reidsville

Oct. 11: vs. North Stokes

Oct. 18: at South Stokes

Oct. 25: at Winston-Salem Prep

Nov. 1: vs. Bishop McGuinness

Nov. 8: at East Surry

