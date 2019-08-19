Coach: Jasson Adkins
2018 record: 12-1 (5-0 Northwest 1-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoff performance: Second round (40-0 loss to East Surry)
Standout returners: Holden Poindexter, QB (2,899 yards passing, 40 touchdowns); Johnathon Smith, RB/FS/LB (1,366 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 254 yards receiving, 3 touchdowns, 60 tackles, 7 tackles for losses); Jackson Tumbarello, K (62 of 70 PATs successful, 1 field goal)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. Starmount
Aug. 30: vs. West Stokes
Sept. 6: at Elkin
Sept. 13: vs. Alleghany
Sept. 20: vs. North Surry
Oct. 4: at Reidsville
Oct. 11: vs. North Stokes
Oct. 18: at South Stokes
Oct. 25: at Winston-Salem Prep
Nov. 1: vs. Bishop McGuinness
Nov. 8: at East Surry