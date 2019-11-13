MOUNT AIRY — The Mount Airy soccer team just had to settle down, according to Coach Will Hurley.
After a scoreless first half it finally did, sending the second-seeded Granite Bears deeper in their postseason run. Mount Airy defeated No. 23 Queen's Grant 5-0 on Wednesday night at Wallace Shelton Stadium in the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.
Senior Bryan Valadez scored the Granite Bears' first goal at 44:50 — a shot that sailed past goalkeeper Amado Rodriguez, sinking into the left corner. Senior Baelin Watson recorded two goals. Elkin Lopez, a freshman, along with sophomore Noah Hart each scored once as well.
Hurley said he thought his team played well throughout the game, but he had a simple answer for the Granite Bears' success in the second half. With the win, Mount Airy moves on to face No. 11 Bishop McGuinness in the Class 1-A West Region semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. The Villains (13-5-3) dealt the Granite Bears their lone loss 3-2 loss this season on Oct. 29.
"I don't know. I think sometimes, for us, it's just settling down and taking more time," said Hurley. "We get in too big of a hurry sometimes. We try to rush our shot. And we like feel like the weight of the world's on us, 'We've got to make that first goal.'
"I just told them to relax, and it will come. And they seemed more confident in the second half."
During the scoreless first half, there was a 16-minute stoppage of play when Carlos Resillas of the Stallions (10-16) suffered an injury to his left arm. Coach Mark Guercio of Queen's Grant said it was "something with his elbow."
Resillas, a junior midfielder, got tangled up with Jackson Tumbarello with a little more than 20 minutes remaining, as both players vied for possession of the ball. Resillas fell near midfield and, after an ambulance arrived, he was taken off on a gurney.
"Obviously my mind right now is focused on my player that's in the hospital," Guercio said. "It wasn't like a dirty play or anything like that. He just came down awkwardly.
"It's really hard for us. He's an important cog for our system — we had to change quite a bit."
A goal from Valadez got the ball rolling, as the Granite Bears pushed ahead 1-0. Then came another from Watson about four minutes later. Watson scored at 48:34 — another shot to the left corner of the goal.
Lopez, assisted by Valadez, sunk another for the Granite Bears with 19 minutes remaining in the second half as the team extended its lead 3-0. In the final two minutes, both Watson and Hart scored to seal the win.
"I think we wanted to send a statement to the rest of the state and to whoever our next opponents are," Watson said of the team's focus ahead of the game. "We want them to fear us."
