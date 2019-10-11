Mount Airy shut out North Stokes on Friday in the Northwest 1-A opener for both teams.
The Granite Bears scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on their way to a 49-0 victory at home. Zeb Stroup had a 9-yard pass to Dalton Nance and a 5-yard run in the opening quarter, and Johnathon Smith scored on a 2-yard run.
Stroup ended the game with four total touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — and had 218 total yards on offense.
Smith also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Granite Bears (5-2, 1-0 Northwest 1-A) led 42-0 at halftime.
North Stokes (4-3, 0-1) had two turnovers in the game.
First quarter
MA — Zeb Stroup 9 pass to Dalton Nance (Jackson Tumbarello kick)
MA — Johnathon Smith 2 run (kick fail)
MA — Stroup 5 run (Tumbarello kick)
Second quarter
MA — Stroup 1 run (kick failed)
MA — Safety, intentional grounding
MA — Smith 96 kickoff return (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Stroup 7 pass to Josh Penn (Tumbarello kick)
Fourth quarter
MA — Cameron Moore 1 run (Tumbarello kick)
