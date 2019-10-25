Mount Airy continued its march toward a likely showdown against East Surry with a 50-20 victory Friday night against Winston-Salem Prep.
The Granite Bears (7-2, 3-0 Northwest 1-A) and Cardinals (9-0, 3-0) remain tied for first place following their wins Friday night.
The Cardinals, who defeated the North Stokes Vikings 63-7 on Friday, and Granite Bears play each other Nov. 8 in the final week of the regular season.
Against Winston-Salem Prep on Friday, running back Johnathon Smith was the catalyst for the offense.
Smith scored all seven of Mount Airy’s touchdowns in the 30-point win. He finished with 364 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored on runs of 43, 56, 24, 3, 46, 19 and 53 yards.
Quarterback Tim Davis of Winston-Salem Prep had an outstanding night. The sophomore finished the game with 382 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-37 passing. All three of his touchdown passes were caught by Tresean Stewart. Davis, however, threw four interceptions.
Winston-Salem Prep (5-4, 0-3) will play a road game at North Stokes on Friday, and the Phoenix will end the regular season with a home game Nov. 8 against Bishop McGuinness.
Mount Airy 50, Winston-Salem Prep 20
Mount Airy 7 21 15 7 — 50 Winston-Salem Prep 8 6 6 0 — 20
MA — Johnathon Smith 43 run (Jackson Tumbarello kick)
WSP — Tresean Stewart 6 pass from Tim Davis (Davis run)
MA — Smith 56 run (Tumbarello kcik)
MA — Smith 24 run (Tumbarello kick)
WSP — Stewart 57 pass from Davis (conversion failed)
MA — Smith 3 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Smith 46 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Smith 19 run (Smith run)
WSP — Stewart 20 pass from Davis (conversion fialed)
MA — Smith 53 run (Tumbarello kick)
