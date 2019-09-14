The Mount Airy Granite Bears shut out the Alleghany Trojans 29-0 at home Friday night. Both offensively and defensively, the Granite Bears dominated.

Running back Jonathan Smith led the way on the ground, running in the first two scores of the game. He had a 22-yard run in the first quarter and 15-yard run in the second. Placekicker Jackson Tumbarello connected on the first PAT and ran in a two-point conversion on Mount Airy’s second score.

Wide receiver Kaulin Smith hauled in an 8-yard pass from Zeb Stroup, giving Mount Airy a 22-0 lead going into halftime. Kaulin Smith garnered the second half’s lone score. He caught an 84-yard pass in the fourth quarter to conclude the game. The Trojans were held to just 70 yards of total offense.

Mount Airy improved to 3-1 and will face North Surry at home next Friday, Sept. 20.

Mount Airy 29 Alleghany 0

Mount Airy 7 15 0 7 — 29

Alleghany 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

MA — Jonathan Smith 22 run, Jackson Tumbarello kick

MA — Jonathan Smith 15 run, Tumbarello 2 pt conversion

MA — Kaulin Smith 8 pass from Zeb Stroup, Tumbarello kick

MA — Kaulin Smith 84 pass from Stroup, Tumbarello kick

East Surry 56 Surry Central 12

East Surry’s game Friday against Surry Central was its closest call so far this season. The kicker: the Cardinals still won by 44 points.

East Surry (4-0) scored five touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a victory against Surry Central (0-4). Quarterback Jefferson Boaz of the Cardinals was responsible for six total touchdowns — five passing and one rushing.

Brothers Stephen and Benji Gosnell had two touchdown catches apiece. The longest of those four was the first to Benji Gosnell on a 64-yard play that helped give East Surry a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

East Surry’s Hoyt Bullington returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have a road game next week against West Stokes. The Golden Eagles have the week before their road game against the Wildcats on Sept. 27.

East Surry 56 Surry Central 12

Surry Central 12 0 0 0 — 12

East Surry 14 35 7 0 — 56

ES — Benji Gosnell 64 pass from Jefferson Boaz, Derek Sutterby kick.

SC — Surry Central 80 kickoff return, kick failed

SC — Daniel Valenzuela 3 run, kick failed

ES — Stephen Gosnell 36 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick (ES 14-12)

ES — Boaz 12 run, Sutterby kick

ES — Hoyt Bullington interception return, Sutterby kick

ES — B. Gosnell 23 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick

ES — Landon Stevens 26 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick

ES — S. Gosnell 30 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick

ES — Elijah Wright 1 run, Sutterby kick

