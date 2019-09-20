Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Mount Airy senior running back Johnathon Smith (6, right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Mount Airy senior running back Jaedon Hill (12) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
North Surry senior wide receiver Nick Badgett (3) scores a touchdown while a referee gets caught up in the tackle with Mount Airy senior defensive back Kaulin Smith (1) in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
Mount Airy junior defensive back Dalton Nance (3) celebrates an interception against North Surry in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
Mount Airy sophomore centerback Zeb Stroup (14) tackles North Surry junior Carson Hawks (5) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
Mount Airy senior running back Johnathon Smith (6, right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Mount Airy senior running back Jaedon Hill (12) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
North Surry senior wide receiver Nick Badgett (3) scores a touchdown while a referee gets caught up in the tackle with Mount Airy senior defensive back Kaulin Smith (1) in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Airy junior defensive back Dalton Nance (3) celebrates an interception against North Surry in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Airy sophomore centerback Zeb Stroup (14) tackles North Surry junior Carson Hawks (5) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190921w_spt_mtairy
MOUNT AIRY — All of eight and a half minutes became crucial.
Nathan Nance's fumble recovery that he returned seven yards for a touchdown along with two touchdowns from Johnathon Smith gave the Mount Airy football team the edge it desperately needed. The Granite Bears defeated North Surry 57-38 in a rivalry game that filled the stands of Wallace Shelton Stadium on Friday night.
The 95 points scored in the back-and-forth game is the most for a game in the Surry County series that began back in 1959. That the previous record of 86 that was set in 2011 when Mount Airy defeated North Surry 53-33.
On fourth and goal from the North Surry 2 with Mount Airy trailing 38-36, a bad snap forced Kaulin Smith to fall on the ball in the backfield. North Surry took over at its own 10-yard line with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.
That drive didn't last long for the Greyhounds. On third down, quarterback Chase Swartz fumbled. It was picked up by Nance, a junior defensive back, and run in for a touchdown that helped give the Granite Bears a 43-38 lead with 8:36 left.
The Greyhounds (1-3) turned over the ball over again on their next drive. On third down from the North Surry 27, Kaulin Smith intercepted a pass from Swartz.
It resulted in Johnathon Smith's fourth touchdown of the night — a 7-yard run up the middle that helped put Mount Airy ahead 50-38 with 4:06 remaining.
Smith finished the game with five total touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving — and 271 yards rushing. Smith, a senior, had another 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zeb Stroup in the first quarter.
Another interception thrown by Swartz — this time, Jaedon Hill picked off the pass — on the next drive led to another touchdown run by Smith. On the first play, he ran for a 58-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining.
Both teams traded touchdowns nearly from the start of the game. It took less than a minute and a half for North Surry to score on its first drive, ending in Swartz connecting with Nick Badgett on a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Swartz ended the night with 478 passing yards and six touchdowns — four of them coming in the first half. Badgett, coming off an ankle sprain sustained in a loss to Elkin on Aug. 30, had 152 yards receiving for three touchdowns.
Mount Airy will play Reidsville — the defending NCHSAA Class 2-A champion — on Oct. 4 following an off week. North Surry faces Walkertown to open up conference play in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A on Friday in Toast.
Mount Airy 57 North Surry 38
North Surry;6;20;6;6;—;38
Mount Airy;22;0;14;21;—;57
NS — Nick Badgett 22 yard pass from Chase Swartz (Kick blocked)
MA — Johnathon Smith 11 pass from Zeb Stroup (Jackson Tumbarello kick)
MA — Johnathon Smith 3 run (Conversion good)
MA — Johnathon Smith 60 run (Tumbarello kick)
NS — Badgett 50 pass from Swartz (Conversion failed)
NS — Badgett 35 pass from Swartz (Jonathan Flores kick)
NS — Carson Hawks 65 pass from Swartz (Flores kick)
MA — Stroup 23 quarterback keeper (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Kaullin Smith 50 pass from Stroup (Tumbarello kick)
NS — Tanner Woods 70 pass from Swartz (Kick blocked)
NS — Hawks pass from Swartz (Kick failed)
MA — Nathan Nance 7 fumble return (Tumbarello kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.