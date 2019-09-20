MOUNT AIRY — All of eight and a half minutes became crucial. 

Nathan Nance's fumble recovery that he returned seven yards for a touchdown along with two touchdowns from Johnathon Smith gave the Mount Airy football team the edge it desperately needed. The Granite Bears defeated North Surry 57-38 in a rivalry game that filled the stands of Wallace Shelton Stadium on Friday night. 

The 95 points scored in the back-and-forth game is the most for a game in the Surry County series that began back in 1959. That the previous record of 86 that was set in 2011 when Mount Airy defeated North Surry 53-33.

On fourth and goal from the North Surry 2 with Mount Airy trailing 38-36, a bad snap forced Kaulin Smith to fall on the ball in the backfield. North Surry took over at its own 10-yard line with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.

That drive didn't last long for the Greyhounds. On third down, quarterback Chase Swartz fumbled. It was picked up by Nance, a junior defensive back, and run in for a touchdown that helped give the Granite Bears a 43-38 lead with 8:36 left. 

The Greyhounds (1-3) turned over the ball over again on their next drive. On third down from the North Surry 27, Kaulin Smith intercepted a pass from Swartz.

It resulted in Johnathon Smith's fourth touchdown of the night — a 7-yard run up the middle that helped put Mount Airy ahead 50-38 with 4:06 remaining.

Smith finished the game with five total touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving — and 271 yards rushing. Smith, a senior, had another 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zeb Stroup in the first quarter. 

Another interception thrown by Swartz — this time, Jaedon Hill picked off the pass — on the next drive led to another touchdown run by Smith. On the first play, he ran for a 58-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining. 

Both teams traded touchdowns nearly from the start of the game. It took less than a minute and a half for North Surry to score on its first drive, ending in Swartz connecting with Nick Badgett on a 22-yard touchdown pass. 

Swartz ended the night with 478 passing yards and six touchdowns — four of them coming in the first half. Badgett, coming off an ankle sprain sustained in a loss to Elkin on Aug. 30, had 152 yards receiving for three touchdowns. 

Mount Airy will play Reidsville — the defending NCHSAA Class 2-A champion — on Oct. 4 following an off week. North Surry faces Walkertown to open up conference play in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A on Friday in Toast.

Mount Airy 57 North Surry 38

North Surry;6;20;6;6;—;38

Mount Airy;22;0;14;21;—;57

NS — Nick Badgett 22 yard pass from Chase Swartz (Kick blocked)

MA — Johnathon Smith 11 pass from Zeb Stroup (Jackson Tumbarello kick) 

MA — Johnathon Smith 3 run (Conversion good)

MA — Johnathon Smith 60 run (Tumbarello kick) 

NS — Badgett 50 pass from Swartz (Conversion failed)

NS — Badgett 35 pass from Swartz (Jonathan Flores kick) 

NS — Carson Hawks 65 pass from Swartz (Flores kick) 

MA — Stroup 23 quarterback keeper (Tumbarello kick)

MA — Kaullin Smith 50 pass from Stroup (Tumbarello kick)

NS — Tanner Woods 70 pass from Swartz (Kick blocked)

NS — Hawks pass from Swartz (Kick failed)

MA — Nathan Nance 7 fumble return (Tumbarello kick)

MA —Johnathon Smith 7 run (Tumbarello kick)

MA — Johnathon Smith 58 run (Tumbarello kick)

