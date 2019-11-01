Mount Airy set a school record on Friday, and it needed only a quarter to do it. The Granite Bears scored a school-record 56 points in the first quarter on the way to a 70-0 victory against the Bishop McGuinness Villains.
Johnathon Smith kicked off the scoring by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Smith also scored in the quarter on a 22-yard run.
Quarterback Zeb Stroup threw four touchdown passes in the quarter — two to William Mayfield, one to Kaulin Smith and one to Josh Penn. Stroup finished the game with 225 yards on 6-of-7 passing.
Two of those touchdowns in the first quarter came on turnovers. Mayfield scored on a 22-yards interception return, and Manly Stovall scored on a 20-yard fumble return. Stovall’s touchdown was the eighth and final one of the first quarter.
The Granite Bears’ defense held the Villains to 116 total yards and forced three turnovers.
Both Mount Airy and East Surry won on Friday, setting up a winner-take-all showdown Nov. 8 for the Northwest 1-A championship between the two teams.
Mount Airy 56 7 0 7 — 70
McGuinness 0 0 0 0 — 0
MA — Johnathon Smith 85 kickoff return (Jackson Tumbarello run)
MA — Willam Mayfield 69 pass from Zeb Stroup (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Mayfield 22 interception return (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Smith 26 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Josh Penn 47 pass from Stroup (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Kaulin Smith 69 pass from Stroup (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Mayfield 21 pass from Stroup (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Manly Stovall 20 fumble return (kick blocked)
MA — Dalton Nance 30 run (Tumbarello kcik)
MA — Cameron Moore 3 run (Dylann Tilley kick)
Records: Mount Airy 8-2 (4-0 Northwest 1-A), Bishop McGuinness 2-8 (1-3)
