The Mount Airy football team has made noticeable progress. It's something Coach JK Adkins said is visible ahead of the Granite Bears' fifth game of the season.
And it started with the first game. On Aug. 23, Mount Airy faced Starmount, which advanced to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region final in 2018. The Granite Bears looked to have a solid start in their home opener at Wallace Shelton Stadium against a team they hadn't lost to since 2013.
That all changed — and fast. Mount Airy led 14-7, before the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter.
Costly errors led to touchdowns for the Rams. Mount Airy fumbled on its 20-yard line, which Starmount recovered. A 1-yard rushing touchdown later came from Thomas Cole to tie the game 14-14 with more than 10 minutes remaining.
An 80-yard touchdown run by Cole Thomas didn't help on the Rams' next drive, either, as the Granite Bears defense couldn't contain a jet sweep, according to Adkins.
The Rams were inside the Granite Bears' 20 later off a bad snap to Jackson Tumbarello, the Granite Bears' senior kicker, on a late-game punt. Starmount's J. Max Swaim scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with just under three minutes left.
The game ended with a 27-21 loss for the Granite Bears.
"We made some critical errors in that game that really determined the outcome of the game," Adkins said. "I think we've done a better job of eliminating critical errors — or responding better.
"I think that alone is making us a better team."
Mount Airy has won its past three games against West Stokes, Elkin and Alleghany.
Mount Airy faces North Surry on Friday night at home in what will be the 60th meeting between the two teams. It's a chance for the Granite Bears to keep building — especially with a young team.
"Really, it's just another opportunity for us to get better," Adkins said. "You know, it's a bit of a rivalry game. Any time you play in those types of games, it's always got that little extra juice that goes with it."
And it's another game quarterback Zeb Stroup will have under his belt. It's the sophomore's first season on the varsity team, and he's quickly becoming a critical piece of the offense.
The Granite Bears are without quarterback Holden Poindexter, who as a sophomore last season passed for 3,135 yards and 40 touchdowns. He led Mount Airy to a 12-1 finish and a third-round appearance in the the Class 1-AA playoffs, losing to rival East Surry on Nov. 30.
According to Adkins, Poindexter underwent back surgery last week, after sustaining a disk compression in his spine. He said there was a "slight possibility," the junior could return this season. Poindexter, however, has been on the sidelines for every game and offensive huddle — even helping Stroup with footwork.
The initial plan was to move Stroup, who was the JV quarterback last year, to cornerback on varsity. However, he was named the starting quarterback ahead of the season opener due to Poindexter's injury. Of course, Stroup said the loss to the Rams wasn't his best performance, but it helped him acclimate to faster play.
"Now I know what I'm going up against — I know what to expect," said Stroup, who has recorded 403 yards in the air along with five touchdown passes and two interceptions. "It just helped me calm down a little more."
And Stroup, who also plays defensive back, is just one of 16 underclassmen on a team of 33 players. That includes Josh Penn, a sophomore wide receiver. The Granite Bears also have two offensive linemen — Logan Dowell and Kandon Davis — in their first season on varsity.
In all, more than 15 seniors from the 2018 football team graduated. That included Donavon Greene, rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports who is now at Wake Forest.
According to running back Johnathon Smith, preparing those younger players for the long haul has been key.
"We're focused on this year, but working on a getting them ready for next year — getting them stronger, mentally tough," said Smith, who has rushed for 661 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.
The next step is taking on North Surry, which also has a young team. According to Coach Patrick Taylor, the Greyhounds, whose last win in the series came in 2006, are starting six underclassmen on offense and defense.
Through three games, the team is already battling injuries.
Senior Devontae Wright, a three-year starter, dislocated his elbow in the spring and didn't play until the third week of the season. Nick Badgett, a senior wide receiver who was a Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest selection last year, sprained an ankle in a loss to Elkin on Aug. 30. And two offensive linemen sustained high ankle sprains.
Taylor joked his team has been a "walking infirmary."
"We've had injuries all over the place," Taylor said. "And one of the things I kind of want to see is, 'What can we do when we get healthy?'
"This is the first time we've been healthy."
