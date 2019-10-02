Mount Airy North Surry Football (copy)

Running back Johnathon Smith (6) breaks away from a North Surry defender in the first quarter of a nonconference game two weeks ago. 

This is a battle of perennial powers in North Carolina.

The two teams first played in 1927, but this is the first time they've played each other in 48 years. Reidsville holds an overall record of 23-16-5 against Mount Airy. It's also the second Northwest 1-A opponent Reidsville has faced after losing 55-49 to East Surry last week.

Mount Airy was off last week. Running back Johnathon Smith leads the Granite Bears with 932 yards rushing on 102 carries and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Zeb Stroup has passed for 546 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Rams have played in the past three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships − a 58-12 win against Edenton Holmes in 2016, a 35-28 loss to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017 and a 31-28 win last year against Elizabeth City Northeastern.

Quarterback Kyle Pinnix leads the Rams with 1,087 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Reidsville has outscored its opponents 318-77 this season.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments