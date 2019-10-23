Running back Johnathon Smith (6) has run for 100 yards or more in six of Mount Airy's eight games this season.
Mount Airy running back Johnathon Smith has rushed for more than 100 yards in six of the Granite Bears' eight games this season. The senior has run for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns so far.
In a 52-0 rout against South Stokes on Oct. 18, Smith had 212 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. He contributed to a solid ground game, in which Mount Airy totaled 430 rushing yards.
Winston-Salem Prep has lost conference games against South Stokes and East Surry. Quarterback Tim Davis had 245 passing yards and a touchdown last week in the loss against East Surry. The senior has racked up 2,233 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season.
Mount Airy senior running back Johnathon Smith (6, right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Mount Airy senior running back Jaedon Hill (12) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry senior wide receiver Nick Badgett (3) scores a touchdown while a referee gets caught up in the tackle with Mount Airy senior defensive back Kaulin Smith (1) in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry junior Carson Hawks (5) makes a reception over Mount Airy in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy junior centerback Dalton Nance (3) celebrates an interception over North Surry in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy sophomore centerback Zeb Stroup (14) tackles North Surry junior Carson Hawks (5) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy senior running back Johnathon Smith (6) runs the ball to score a touchdown over North Surry in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy senior wide receiver Kaulin Smith (1) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy senior running back Johnathon Smith (6) stiff arms North Surry senior defensive back Colton Sechrist (7) while scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy junior running back Nathan Nance (7) and Mount Airy sophomore wide receiver Zeb Stroup celebrate Nance's touchdown over North Surry in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy junior running back Nathan Nance (7) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble from North Surry in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy cheerleaders salute the flag during the playing of the national anthem prior to a nonconference high school football game between Mount Airy and North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry senior wide receiver Nick Badgett (3) makes a reception while pressured by Mount Airy junior centerback Dalton Nance (3) in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Attendees salute the flag during the playing of the national anthem prior to a nonconference high school football game between Mount Airy and North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy's student section cheers in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game against North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy sophomore quarterback Zeb Stroup (14) breaks away from North Surry senior defensive back Devontee Wright (9) to score a touchdown in the third quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry senior lineman Trevor Marsh (64) checks himself out in the mirror in the locker room during halftime of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy senior Kaulin Smith (1) intercepts the ball over North Surry junior Carson Hawks (5) in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry celebrates North Surry senior wide receiver Nick Badgett's (3) touchdown over Mount Airy in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Alyssa Moreland helps adjust the strap on Grayson Brewer's helmet before the Mount Airy marching band performs prior to a nonconference high school football game between Mount Airy and North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor speaks to North Surry sophomore running back Anthony Brown (2) in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry senior quarterback Chase Swartz (17) stiff arms Mount Airy junior lineman Sam Eberdt (76) in the third quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy senior running back Jaedon Hill (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game against North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry senior quarterback Chase Swartz (17) throws a pass in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry football players sit in the locker room during halftime of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry junior wide receiver Tanner Woods (12) makes a reception over Mount Airy sophomore centerback Zeb Stroup (14) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy's marching band in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game against North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy senior running back Johnathon Smith (6) breaks away from a North Surry defender in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy head coach Jasson Adkins shouts in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game against North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Josie Watson, 11, kicks an empty popcorn bucket in the air while playing with friends during halftime of a nonconference high school football game between Mount Airy and North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor shouts in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor speaks to his team during halftime of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy head coach Jasson Adkins high-fives Mount Airy senior wide receiver Kaulin Smith (1) in the first quarter of a nonconference high school football game against North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry junior Carson Hawks (5) makes a reception for a touchdown over Mount Airy sophomore centerback Zeb Stroup (14) in the fourth quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
A North Surry cheerleaders sings along to a song in the second quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry sophomore linebacker Jules Taylor (6) recovers a fumble from Mount Airy in the third quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry senior wide receiver Nick Badgett (3) and North Surry junior wide receiver Tanner Woods (12) celebrate a touchdown in the third quarter of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
Mount Airy makes its entrance on the field prior to a nonconference high school football game against North Surry on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry junior wide receiver Tanner Woods (12) makes a reception of Mount Airy junior safety William Mayfield (5) in the third quarter of a nonconference high school football game on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
North Surry football players sit in the locker room during halftime of a nonconference high school football game against Mount Airy on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, N.C. The Mount Airy Granite Bears defeated the North Surry Greyhounds, 57-38.
