Mount Airy North Surry Football

Running back Johnathon Smith (6) has run for 100 yards or more in six of Mount Airy's eight games this season.

Mount Airy running back Johnathon Smith has rushed for more than 100 yards in six of the Granite Bears' eight games this season. The senior has run for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns so far.

In a 52-0 rout against South Stokes on Oct. 18, Smith had 212 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. He contributed to a solid ground game, in which Mount Airy totaled 430 rushing yards.

Winston-Salem Prep has lost conference games against South Stokes and East Surry. Quarterback Tim Davis had 245 passing yards and a touchdown last week in the loss against East Surry. The senior has racked up 2,233 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season.

