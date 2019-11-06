East Surry South Stokes Football

East Surry receiver Benji Gosnell (6) and the Cardinals take on Mount Airy on Friday. It's the third straight year the winner of this game will win the Northwest 1-A title.

The Northwest 1-A championship will be decided in Pilot Mountain. Undefeated East Surry takes on Mount Airy at David H. Diamont Stadium.

It's the third straight year a conference champion will be decided between the Surry County rivals. The Granite Bears defeated the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018.

East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz, a senior committed to North Carolina, has passed for 3,261 yards and 48 touchdowns. He threw seven touchdown passes last week in a 63-14 win over South Stokes. Isaac Washington, a junior defensive lineman, leads the team in tackles with 68, including 20 for losses.

After losing nonconference games against Starmount and Reidsville, the Granite Bears have won four straight games. Mount Airy has outscored its opponents 221-20 through four conference games — three of its wins being shutouts.

Running back Johnathon Smith has rushed for 1,653 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. In a 50-20 win against Winston-Salem Prep on Oct. 25, the senior recorded 364 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

