Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Coach Mike Muse (right) of East Forsyth hugs his nephew and East Forsyth assistant coach Adam Muse after the Eagles defeated Mount Airy 59-47 in the Pepsi Bracket championship of the Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament last December.
Coach Mike Muse of East Forsyth coaches his players this past January.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Coach Mike Muse of East Forsyth speaks with his players between innings against West Forsyth this past spring.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Coach Mike Muse of East Forsyth diagrams a play in the huddle in a Central Piedmont 4-A boys basketball game this past January.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Coach Mike Muse (left) of East Forsythand assistant coach Adam Muse, Mike's nephew, encourage the Eagles against Davie County in a Central Piedmont 4-A game this past season.
Walt Unks/Journal
Coach Mike Muse (right) of East Forsyth hugs his nephew and East Forsyth assistant coach Adam Muse after the Eagles defeated Mount Airy 59-47 in the Pepsi Bracket championship of the Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament last December.
Last season was the last season for Mike Muse. Muse, a longtime coach and teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district, is retiring.
Muse, 58, who is currently the boys basketball coach and softball coach at East Forsyth, as well as a health teacher, said he informed the school of his decision on Oct. 1. By North Carolina law, he had to give 30 days notice. His last day at East Forsyth will be next week.
"After 32-plus years of working as a teacher and coach I am retiring from the WS/FC schools." Muse said in a text message to the Journal. "For everyone that I have taught, coached, or I had the pleasure working alongside it was a great ride and I'll cherish the memories that we made.
"I hope and pray that I had an impact on each of you, because everyone of you impacted my life in some way! All blessings go to God for the many opportunities and relationships that I've made over these years!"
Reached by phone Monday night, Muse said it was difficult to tell Principal Rodney Bass of East Forsyth and Athletics Director Allen Plaster.
"Any time you make a change in life, it's a hard decision," Muse said. "You want to make sure you're making the right one. It was prayerfully considered before I decided to make that move. But, you know, mixed emotions.
"I hate to leave what I've been doing, and what's comfortable, but you know, it's time for the next chapter."
Plaster said that when Muse announced his retirement, it was not a surprise.
"I don't want to say it was a shock because I obviously knew it was probably coming," Plaster said. "Obviously being in the business for over 30 years that the end was coming. He coached baseball with me for a few a years, so we talked a lot. I kind of knew what he was thinking when he got to that point."
Muse has coached at Reynolds, North Forsyth, East Forsyth and Wake Forest.
He started coaching at East Forsyth in 2009 shortly after leaving Wake Forest, where he was on the men's basketball staff from 2006 to 2009. Muse was the one who found the late Skip Prosser, the Deacons basketball coach from 2001 to 2007, dead in his office shortly after jogging in July 2007.
While at East Forsyth, Muse was embroiled in controversy in January 2012 when he and James Deeney, a school-resource officer at East Forsyth at the time, confronted a male student who questioned the amount of text messages the men were sending to a female student. In the confrontation, Muse threatened to sue the male student and to financially ruin his family.
The student and his family provided a recording of the conversation to the Journal about two weeks after it took place. Shortly thereafter, Deeney was suspended for five days and the Kernersville Police Department moved him out of the school. Superintendent Don Martin and the school board suspended Muse for five days without pay.
Muse declined to comment Monday about the incident.
In addition to coaching at East Forsyth, he also was at Reynolds starting in 1985. He was the head coach of the football team during the 1989 and 1990 seasons.
Muse went to North Forsyth in 1990 and coached girls basketball, boys basketball and softball until 2006. He left North Forsyth to go to Wake Forest, and after leaving there, he briefly was an assistant boys basketball coach with his brother, Andy, the head coach at Mount Tabor, as well as his father, Tom, who was the longtime head coach at Parkland.
Mike Muse has been at East Forsyth since 2009.
Other than telling Bass and Plaster of his decision, Muse said telling his players on the boys basketball and softball teams was difficult.
"I hope I've affected lives the way that the people I've been around and associated with have impacted mine because I've just been blessed," Muse said. "You know, you see people all over town and people that you've taught. Now, they've got kids and their kids are having kids.
"My life has been blessed because of the job that I was able to do. And I didn't have a job. It's been a passion."
The timing of Muse's decision will immediately impact the boys basketball team, which starts practice on Oct. 30. One possibility is to have Muse's nephew and Andy's son, Adam, be an interim coach. Adam has been Mike's assistant for the past two seasons.
"I'm stepping down, and they'll have a new basketball coach," Mike Muse said. "And hopefully that'll be Adam Muse."
Plaster said that East Forsyth would like to hire a basketball coach as quickly as possible. Plaster added that Adam Muse will be considered for the boys basketball job. The school has more time to hire a softball coach.
"Myself and Mr. Bass, we're going to sit down and do a little talking in the next day or so," Plaster said. "First and foremost, we've got to do what's right for East Forsyth basketball because it does start here in a week. Then, we'll tackle the softball end of it after that."
With his retirement fast approaching, Muse doesn't know how he'll react to not coaching.
"It's been a blessing," Muse said. "I mean the relationships that I've made, the people that I've worked with, the principals I've worked for, the athletic directors I've worked for, the coaches I've coached against, the players that I've been able to coach and the students that I've been able to teach. That's the hard part."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.