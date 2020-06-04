Lindsey Adams had a familiarity with Davie County, dating back years ago. Soon she'll begin her head coaching career in the area.
Adams, a former standout at Morganton Freedom who helped the Patriots claim an NCHSAA Class 3-A title in 2016 before a college career at Coker and Appalachian State, is the new coach of the Davie County girls basketball program. The 22-year-old from Burke County replaces Kevin Revels, who resigned after a four-year tenure and a 15-82 record. According to athletics director Mike Absher, Adams was officially hired following board approval from Davie County Schools on Tuesday.
"It's surreal," said Adams, who spent this season on Barbara Helms' staff at Hickory. "I've always dreamed about being a coach and having an impact on athletes like my coaching staff, growing up, had on me. And, being young, I'm super excited.
"You know, it was rare for me to have a young coach. So I felt like, a lot of times, they couldn't relate to the things I went through at school or the things I was going through outside of basketball."
Adams, who said she was named the War Eagles' head coach in May, became familiar with the area while playing travel basketball with the Burke Jammers, which faced teams such as the Winston-Salem Stealers and Carolina Stars, under Jeri Simpson Rooks. She eventually played two seasons at Morganton Patton, averaging 14.4 and 14.3 points while helping the Panthers to a program-record 19 wins as a freshman.
Adams, after transferring to Freedom under Amber Reddick, became a key contributor as the undefeated Patriots claimed their fifth state title during the 2015-16 season against Northern Guilford. She scored 16 points and earned most outstanding player honors in the 53-50 win, which was current N.C. State standout Elissa Cunane's sophomore season with the Nighthawks. The 5-foot-8 guard went on to play a season at Division II Coker before transferring as a preferred walk-on at Appalachian State in 2017.
Adams, who will also teach physical education at Davie County, said her first team meeting with the War Eagles is scheduled for Tuesday in the bleachers of the high school's softball field because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"She's learned, and she's gathered a lot of information from those people," Absher said of Adams' past coaches. "She'll draw from that, and she has a plan and a vision for what Davie County women's basketball — what she wants it to look like."
