The Panthers saw finished the seasons 13-2 overall and advanced to the state semifinals of the Class 2-AA playoffs — the program’s first appearance in an NCHSAA regional final since 1976.
But it's a new season, and the Panthers have since lost 18 seniors to graduation.
That includes about ¾ of their starters on defense, according to Coach Chris Adams. That group held opponents to just 87 points over 15 games last season.
Among those players lost to graduation was David Wetherington, Coleman Reich and Robiun Martin. Wetherington, a linebacker, was named the defensive player of the year for the Central Carolina 2-A and went on to be a preferred walk-on at N.C. State. Reich, a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, signed with Coastal Carolina in December. Martin compiled a school-record 11 interceptions as a defensive back.