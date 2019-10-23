The Grizzlies have improved dramatically since their inaugural varsity season in 2018. Oak Grove, which opened its doors in August 2017, finished at 5-7 last year with just four conference wins — one of its losses being a 21-0 shutout against Ledford.
The Grizzlies defeated West Davidson 54-17 last week for their eighth straight victory. Aiden Shewcow, a junior running back, rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Ian McGlamery, an Averett commit, had 191 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Ledford lost 30-6 last week at home against Salisbury, snapping the Panthers' 14-game conference winning streak. This season, quarterback Walker Lackey has run for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns. The senior also has 425 passing yards.
