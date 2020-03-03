Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Coach Andre Gould was admittedly on edge before tipoff Tuesday night.
The minor details kept him a little tense — along with the remainder of the staff, according to Gould — ahead of the second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep boys basketball team's fourth-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.
"I just had an eerie feeling today," Gould said, revealing a smile as he sat in a folding chair at Green-Moore Gymnasium. "Then I had a couple things going wrong — the scorekeeper wasn't here. You know, just things that we like to flow normally.
"It was just one those days where everything just seemed to be out of whack, man. But we got through it."
Gould's hunch, however, arguably faded. Winston-Salem Prep defeated No. 3 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 85-69, led by T.J. Mills' game-high 35 points, including 20 in the first half. Stephen Minor, the senior captain, pitched in 21 and Anthony Sellars had 13.
Winston-Salem Prep moves on to Saturday's Class 1-A West Region final and another step closer to the goal of claiming the program's sixth state title. The Phoenix (21-8) will face one-loss Chatham Charter, a fourth seed.
The NCHSAA will determine sites and times for regional matchups on Wednesday.
Sellars hopped near the team's bench when the final buzzer blared. Spectators hugged, and hands were raised high. A few onlookers, briefly venturing on to the court, embraced Mills as he walked toward the locker room.
A smiling Mills, who has averaged more than 16 points, said that postseason run means "everything." According to Minor, Gould told his players in a shoot-around before the game to "turn the switch on."
"Me and my captain said we didn't have enough energy," said Mills, a junior. "Before the game he told me, 'The team's going to have to pick up their energy off us.'
"We had to come out the gate strong."
The Phoenix took a lead over the Raptors (23-6), holding it until the final buzzer, off a 3-pointer from Mills that pushed Winston-Salem Prep ahead 5-2 with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Gould said he laid out two scenarios to his players ahead of the victory.
"You can pack up your uniforms or you can bring them back out on Saturday," Gould said, referencing that pregame speech. "But what it's going to take is you taking care of the little things. And, if you take care of the little things, you'll be able to bring your uniforms back out.
"And we've got to play for each other. I think that's what we did."
Winston-Salem Prep 85, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 69
No. 3 Mountain Island Charter;15;16;19;19;—;69
No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep;21;21;17;26;—;85
Mountain Island Charter: Demetrius Washington 24, Anthony Phillips 19, Gabriel Stephens 13, Marquis Williams 10, Najee Steward 2, Nyzir Steward 1.
Winston-Salem Prep: T.J. Mills 35, Stephen Minor 21, Anthony Sellars 13, Tim Davis 6, Zaire Patterson 4, Tyler Ledwell 4, DeAngelo Lavalais 2.
Records: Mountain Island Charter 23-6, Winston-Salem Prep 21-8.
