MOCKSVILLE — Will Wonders never cease?
Apparently not on the football field, where Kannapolis Brown’s Wonders scored the game-winning touchdown with 23.8 seconds left Saturday morning to beat Davie County 43-40 in a nonconference game suspended by lightning Friday night midway through the fourth quarter.
Cam Kromah hit Isaiah Black with a 55-yard touchdown pass, and Ty Woods kicked the extra point as the Wonders rallied for the second, third, maybe the fourth time to raise their record to 3-1. Davie, which had driven 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:20 to play, fell to 3-3.
Black, who started the season at quarterback and asked to play wide receiver a week ago after being replaced two weeks ago, took advantage of a Davie defensive back’s stumble to get free and haul in a long, looping pass from Kromah, who was starting his second game at quarterback.
“I got together with him, and I threw it up, and he got to where he could get to it,” said Kromah, who completed all four passes he threw Saturday morning for 78 yards to finish 22-of-30 for 285 yards. “I just believed he was gonna get to it.”
Black’s touchdown catch came when things really looked bleak for the Wonders, who trailed 40-36 and were forced to take their second of three timeouts when defensive end Avery Taylor of Davie sacked Kromah for a 10-yard loss with 31 seconds left.
“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” said Coach Mike Newsome of Kannapolis Brown, who spent the early morning hours on Saturday buying oranges and washing and drying his team’s uniforms. “When their kid fell down, I really thought (Black) must have run out of bounds, but that was way across the field. But what a play. That kid didn’t play receiver until this past Monday.
"He was our starting quarterback the first game, then he split time the second week, and we went with our backup (Kromah) last week. Isaiah came to me; he said he wanted to get on the field, and could I play him at receiver.”
Obviously disappointed, Coach Tim Devericks of Davie tried to look for a positive after his team had a win jerked out of its collective hands.
“It’s really a life lesson,” he said. “Sometimes you put forth a great effort and do almost everything right, and you don’t get the win.”
Davie led 19-0 late in the second quarter Friday night, trailed 22-19 midway through the third quarter, then came back twice to take a 33-29 lead with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter when the first of a handful of lightning strikes caused the game to be delayed, then suspended until Saturday morning.
The War Eagles stopped the Wonders’ first possession Saturday morning, but quarterback Nate Hampton − who finished 24-of-44 for 417 yards and four touchdowns − was intercepted by linebacker B.J. Foster, who set up Kannaplis Brown at its 45. The Wonders were in the end zone six plays later, with fullback Todd Kennedy getting the last 3 yards and Woods banging the PAT through the uprights to make it 36-33.
Davie had 5:46 to work with, and Hampton get things done, leading a 13-play, 73-yard drive that featured three completions − one for a fourth-down conversion − before breaking a keeper up the middle for 16 yards, then scoring from 2 yards out with 1:20 to play. Guillermo Moure’s PAT made it 40-36.
“You’ve got a minute left, and they’ve got the whole field to go,” Devericks said. “We had to be feeling pretty good. I wasn’t thinking there was too much time left.”
But there was enough time for Kromah, who completed two passes, then handed off to Jakhiry Bennett for a 12-yard gain and a first down at the Davie 45. Avery sacked Kromah on the next play, setting up Kromah’s touchdown strike to Black.
“We’ve got to stop spotting people a lot of points at the start of games,” Newsome said. “We pride ourselves on playing good defense, but we were missing a lot of tackles. This morning, we missed the running back in the backfield, we missed the quarterback in the backfield, and we missed the guy on the screen pass that got them a first down; it should have been a loss.”
Brown;0;7;22;14;−;43
Davie;16;3;7;14;−;40
DC − Little 55 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
DC − Robertson 27 pass from Hampton (kick failed)
DC − Moure 42 FG
DC − Moure 44 FG
KB − Cauthen recovered fumble in end zone (Woods kick)
KB − Bennett 5 run (Woods kick)
KB − Bennett 48 run (Grunden pass from Kromah)
DC − Maddox 65 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
KB − Bennett 3 run (Woods kick)
DC − Hudson 24 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
KB − Kennedy 3 run (Woods kick)
DC − Hampton 2 run (Moure kick)
KB − Black 55 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)
Records − Kannapolis Brown 3-1, Davie County 3-3
