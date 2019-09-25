After two road games, Davie County returns to Mocksville on Friday to face Kannapolis Brown.
Davie lost consecutive road games against West Rowan and South Iredell by a combined six points. Quarterback Nate Hampton passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns in those two games. The junior has passed for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns, so far, this year.
Kannapolis Brown's 30-0 shutout loss against Mooresville on Sept. 13 was the Wonders' worst shutout loss in more than three decades. Greensboro Page defeated Brown 37-0 in 1986 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wonders rebounded Sept. 20 with a 34-20 win against West Rowan. Jakhiry Bennett and Todd Kennedy combined for 234 yards rushing on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.