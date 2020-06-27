It was Jimmy Upchurch's program — built from the ground up. And, after nearly two decades at the helm of the West Stokes football team, his tenure will cease.
Travis Gammons, the athletics director at West Stokes, confirmed Saturday morning that Upchurch, who guided the Wildcats from a fledgling program to eventual state champions, will retire as a teacher and coach. The decision came earlier this week following a meeting to discuss safety protocols for limited football practices set to begin on July 6, when the dead period for high school sports lifts for teams within Stokes County Schools and several surrounding school districts. Upchurch led the Wildcats to claim 137 wins during his 17-season career, including an NCHSAA Class 2-AA title in 2011 and two regional appearances — the team's last in 2019.
"The commitment he's had to West Stokes football has been amazing," Gammons said. "The culture change and the whole mentality of how student-athletes looked at football had to change, and he was able to change that whole mindset of not being successful really at all to being highly successful year in and year out."
According to a report released by The Stokes News early Saturday morning, Upchurch and his wife, Crystal, entered a partnership last summer with longtime assistant Harrell Bowen and his wife, Jan, to open The Tilted Ladder — a restaurant and bar in Pilot Mountain. Upchurch bought out Bowen's share of the company last fall. That brought about a bigger time commitment, and it became harder to teach and coach with the added responsibility.
Gammons said, the day following that initial meeting with Upchurch regarding COVID-19 guidelines, he received a call from the longtime coach requesting to convene again. Upchurch, who was a P.E. teacher at the high school, then notified both Gammons and principal Kevin Spainhour of his retirement during that additional meeting.
According to Gammons, who was named the athletics director in 2018 and has served as the Wildcats' assistant in charge of defensive backs and special teams, he was named the interim coach because of the short timeframe leading up to the start of limited workouts. He said West Stokes looks to name a permanent hire before August 1.
A retirement video was recorded for Upchurch's players because the coronavirus outbreak prevented a meeting. That was emailed to players on Friday.
"Very unselfish and that's the thing about him is, you know, he wants to be 100% in everything he does," Gammons said. "He didn't feel that he could do two things 100% and he didn't want to cheat our kids.
"You know, and some people maybe wouldn't have felt that way and would've continued to try to do something. And, in reality, we're cheating the football players and he didn't want to do that."
Upchurch, who graduated from East Surry in 1984 and was previously a defensive coordinator with the Cardinals under David Diamont, arrived at West Stokes in 2003. He took over a program that claimed just four wins in as many seasons under two coaches.
The Wildcats went on to reach the playoffs 16 seasons, including that win over Kinston in the Class 2-AA championship at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh back in December 2011. That occurred with Austin Fleming, who went on to play tight end at Campbell from 2013 to 2016, at quarterback. Fleming held the program record for single-season passing yards with 1,988 yards before Tyler Smith, now a rising sophomore quarterback at Winston-Salem State, set a new milestone when West Stokes claimed a Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A championship in 2018 — the first of two straight conference titles.
Senior Amon Conrad broke that passing record this past season, as Upchurch ended his career guiding fourth-seeded West Stokes to the Class 2-A West Region final against Reidsville in late December — its deepest playoff run since 2011. The Rams defeated the Wildcats 63-13, moving on to claim their 21st state title.
"I think we averaged eight wins or something a year throughout his career at West," Gammons said. "And that's a tribute to him. He's built it into what it is now."
