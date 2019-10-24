Jessica Fuchs of Oak Grove is the kind of tennis talent who doesn't come around often — especially at a new school like Oak Grove.
But that's the case for Fuchs, a sophomore playing at a school in just its third year of existence in the small town of Midway.
Fuchs defeated Lillie Rusher of Salisbury 6-1, 6-0 last Saturday in the NCHSAA Class 2-A Midwest Regional final at Salisbury High School. Fuchs will play this week in the Class 2-A tennis championships, which begin Friday at Cary Tennis Park.
"She always kind of brings her 'A' game," Coach Zach Bowers of Oak Grove said. "There's no other expectation from her except excellence. She holds herself to that same level."
Bowers said he knew of Fuchs' talent before she arrived at Oak Grove last fall.
"She plays competitively across the state and across the country, and she's been so for years now," Bowers said. "So her coming into the program was absolutely no surprise whatsoever."
Play will begin Friday morning with first-round matches. Fuchs will play Trinity Wheatmore's Kara Comer in the first round.
Playing in the Class 2-A championships will be nothing new for Fuchs. She played in last year's final, losing to Zoe Huffman of Maiden won consecutive championships and is now a freshman playing at UNC Wilmington.
Bowers believes this could be Fuchs' chance to win it all.
"She ended up No. 2 in the state last year and the girl that beat her has graduated since," Bowers said. "I'm hopeful that's she's going to be able to take it all the way and get that No. 1 spot."
Also, last weekend in Salisbury, Forbush's Megan Smith and Lindsay Ray won the regional doubles championship after winning 6-0, 6-2 against Oak Grove's Marlie Stephenson and Chloe Bethea.
"They crushed it, they killed it all weekend," Coach Justin Vestal of Forbush said. "They played lights out. (They're) peaking at the right time. That's the best tennis they've played all year. So if they play like that I feel pretty good about our chances."
Reagan will have the doubles team of Lauren Oliver and Niya Grant playing at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh. Oliver and Grant finished third last weekend in the Class 4-A Midwest Regional at Greensboro Grimsley.
"If they play the way they can, at regionals they played pretty well, but they did not play their best tennis," Coach Scott Larson of Reagan said. "Their last match, they played Lake Norman (in dual-team, Reagan won 5-4 in the second round), played really well. So if they play like that they have a good chance to make some noise."
Bishop McGuinness has a singles player and a doubles team playing at Cary Tennis Park in the Class 1-A tournaments. The doubles team of Lydia Cortes and Michelle Petrangeli won last week's Class 1-A West Regional in Elkin. Katie Dasher, who finished fourth last week also qualified for this weekend's state tournament.
