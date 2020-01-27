East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final

East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) celebrates with the trophy following the Cardinals' victory over Mitchell in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region final on Dec. 6 in Pilot Mountain.

East Surry

Offensive player of the year, quarterback

Statistics: 4,615 passing yards and 65 touchdowns, 466 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.

Boaz, in his first full season at quarterback, led undefeated East Surry to claim its first state Class 1-AA title in school history. The North Carolina signee, who was named to the Journal's All-Northwest football team in 2019, had a record-setting performance in that championship victory over Tarboro, passing for a record 478 yards. Boaz, the Northwest 1-A offensive player of the year, threw seven touchdown passes, another record. And he scored eight times, including a rushing touchdown, to tie T.J. Logan's record for Northern Guilford in 2012.

