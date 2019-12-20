East Surry Tarboro Football Championship

East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) wipes away tears following the Cardinals' victory over the Tarboro in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship on Dec. 14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

Jefferson Boaz expected his week to have shades of an impending experience in Chapel Hill this summer. At least, that was just a little piece of advice his father, Jay, passed along during their three-hour drive to Spartanburg, S.C.

Since Sunday afternoon, the North Carolina signee fresh off leading East Surry to its first NCHSAA Class 1-AA title has hung around plenty of the same faces he'll soon stand beside in a powder blue and white uniform at Kenan Stadium. According to Jefferson, those were moments on which Jay, who was a punter with the Tar Heels from 1992 to 1994 under Mack Brown, looks back fondly.

Jefferson is set to appear in the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday. The senior all-star game, which showcases 44 players from across the state against a team from South Carolina in Spartanburg, ties a bow on a record-breaking career he forged at East Surry.

But the Shrine Bowl holds more significance than just the finale of Jefferson's high school stint on the gridiron. Jay played in the Shrine Bowl nearly three decades ago. He was the last player to earn a selection out of East Surry, in 1990.

"You know, it's super special," Jefferson said this week. "Especially from a family standpoint but, also for my brother and sister, just to kind of keep the legacy going."

And Jefferson will partake in that experience, as he has the days leading up to the Shrine Bowl, with several North Carolina signees. Elijah Burris, Ray Rose, Jonathan Adorno and Cedric Gray are just a few Tar Heels' signees he mentioned. More than five are listed on the North Carolina roster.

Jefferson even celebrated the early signing of his national letter of intent with the Tar Heels during a ceremony in South Carolina on Wednesday. Jay's son sat at a table next to Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry, who was a Shrine Bowl selection out of Catawba Bandys in 2000. Powder blue and white balloons sat to their right and left during a Facebook Live broadcast of the signing. According to Jefferson, Brown said he was the first of the UNC signees to send in his letter that morning.

It's been a special week for Jay — the selection, itself, on Sept. 15 was a proud moment for a father. His Shrine Bowl experience was the start of a bond between prospects that would soon be his teammates — eventually, lifelong friends. Of course, he desired the same for Jefferson.

"I'd have to say, without a doubt, it's some of the guys I met there that I still talk to and played with at Carolina," Jay said. "... The relationships that you start to form. The collection of guys from North Carolina and South Carolina — I mean, it's some of the best of the best coming together to play."

Back then, Jay played with standouts such as Curtis Johnson, Sean Boyd, Greg Black, Russell Babb — even Kevin Addis, who played on the South Carolina roster as a quarterback out of Union County.

That bond between Jay's recruiting class in 1991 has remained prevalent since his playing days at North Carolina. The group of Tar Heels was dubbed the 9-Ace, and it's even the name the text string that roughly 10 players, including Jay, share. Former Tar Heels like Stu Holt, a Starmount grad who is now an assistant under Scott Satterfield at Louisville, and former NFL tight end Greg DeLong are listed in that group message.

According to Jay, two players from the 9-Ace — Babb and Jason Stanicek — even attended the Class 1-AA championship in Raleigh, when East Surry lost 50-10 to Tarboro in December 2018. That happened again this season. Except, that time, Gray Bovender and Pat Conneely attended Jefferson's state title win over the Vikings at Wallace Wade Stadium.

"I'm always around his college buddies," Jefferson said. "The people he graduated with came to watch me at the state championship game because that's how close they are now.

"... I mean, they're always talking. That's one thing he's kind of said is that, 'These are lifelong friends that you're going to school with.'"

It's been a little nostalgic for Jay, as Jefferson readies for his Shrine Bowl debut.

"It's a lot of memories and a lot of history — some of the guys that are still some of the best friends I have today I met when we were being recruited and playing in the Shrine Bowl," Jay said. "What a special week it was and what it was about. … It's fun to watch Jefferson go through that, and just kind of connect as a father and son.

"This week's the time that he'll begin to meet people he'll play against and remember for the rest of his life."

