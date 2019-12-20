Jefferson Boaz expected his week to have shades of an impending experience in Chapel Hill this summer. At least, that was just a little piece of advice his father, Jay, passed along during their three-hour drive to Spartanburg, S.C.
Since Sunday afternoon, the North Carolina signee fresh off leading East Surry to its first NCHSAA Class 1-AA title has hung around plenty of the same faces he'll soon stand beside in a powder blue and white uniform at Kenan Stadium. According to Jefferson, those were moments on which Jay, who was a punter with the Tar Heels from 1992 to 1994 under Mack Brown, looks back fondly.
Jefferson is set to appear in the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday. The senior all-star game, which showcases 44 players from across the state against a team from South Carolina in Spartanburg, ties a bow on a record-breaking career he forged at East Surry.
But the Shrine Bowl holds more significance than just the finale of Jefferson's high school stint on the gridiron. Jay played in the Shrine Bowl nearly three decades ago. He was the last player to earn a selection out of East Surry, in 1990.
"You know, it's super special," Jefferson said this week. "Especially from a family standpoint but, also for my brother and sister, just to kind of keep the legacy going."
And Jefferson will partake in that experience, as he has the days leading up to the Shrine Bowl, with several North Carolina signees. Elijah Burris, Ray Rose, Jonathan Adorno and Cedric Gray are just a few Tar Heels' signees he mentioned. More than five are listed on the North Carolina roster.
Jefferson even celebrated the early signing of his national letter of intent with the Tar Heels during a ceremony in South Carolina on Wednesday. Jay's son sat at a table next to Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry, who was a Shrine Bowl selection out of Catawba Bandys in 2000. Powder blue and white balloons sat to their right and left during a Facebook Live broadcast of the signing. According to Jefferson, Brown said he was the first of the UNC signees to send in his letter that morning.
It's been a special week for Jay — the selection, itself, on Sept. 15 was a proud moment for a father. His Shrine Bowl experience was the start of a bond between prospects that would soon be his teammates — eventually, lifelong friends. Of course, he desired the same for Jefferson.
"I'd have to say, without a doubt, it's some of the guys I met there that I still talk to and played with at Carolina," Jay said. "... The relationships that you start to form. The collection of guys from North Carolina and South Carolina — I mean, it's some of the best of the best coming together to play."
Back then, Jay played with standouts such as Curtis Johnson, Sean Boyd, Greg Black, Russell Babb — even Kevin Addis, who played on the South Carolina roster as a quarterback out of Union County.
That bond between Jay's recruiting class in 1991 has remained prevalent since his playing days at North Carolina. The group of Tar Heels was dubbed the 9-Ace, and it's even the name the text string that roughly 10 players, including Jay, share. Former Tar Heels like Stu Holt, a Starmount grad who is now an assistant under Scott Satterfield at Louisville, and former NFL tight end Greg DeLong are listed in that group message.
According to Jay, two players from the 9-Ace — Babb and Jason Stanicek — even attended the Class 1-AA championship in Raleigh, when East Surry lost 50-10 to Tarboro in December 2018. That happened again this season. Except, that time, Gray Bovender and Pat Conneely attended Jefferson's state title win over the Vikings at Wallace Wade Stadium.
"I'm always around his college buddies," Jefferson said. "The people he graduated with came to watch me at the state championship game because that's how close they are now.
"... I mean, they're always talking. That's one thing he's kind of said is that, 'These are lifelong friends that you're going to school with.'"
It's been a little nostalgic for Jay, as Jefferson readies for his Shrine Bowl debut.
"It's a lot of memories and a lot of history — some of the guys that are still some of the best friends I have today I met when we were being recruited and playing in the Shrine Bowl," Jay said. "What a special week it was and what it was about. … It's fun to watch Jefferson go through that, and just kind of connect as a father and son.
"This week's the time that he'll begin to meet people he'll play against and remember for the rest of his life."
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs and kisses his wife, Heather Lowman, following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion celebrates by taking his shirt off following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28. Marion and Rusty Slate, strength coach, promised the players they would take their shirts off if they won the state championship.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass while pressured by Tarboro senior defensive end Ja'viyes Massenburg (11) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) after East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley's (3) touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) and East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) celebrate Gosnell's touchdown in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) wipes away tears following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) and East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) celebrate Gosnell's touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) is overwhelmed with emotion in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) tackles East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion to the ground following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs his daughter Aniston Lowman, 11, on their way to shake hands with Tarboro players and coaches following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) scores a touchdown over Tarboro senior outside linebacker Khalil Staton (1) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman celebrates with East Surry sophomore quarterback Benji Gosnell (6) after East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley's (3) touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) and East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) celebrate following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
Tarboro senior Kimani McDaniels (12) breaks away from East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
A boy in a blue hoodie climbs the stairs in the stadium during the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior Mackenzie Baker (67) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior inside linebacker Hoyt Bullington (32) recovers a fumble from Tarboro in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) is tackled by Tarboro senior Jaquarius Williams (7) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion (left) and David Johnson, special teams coach, celebrate in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion (left) and Rusty Slate, strength coach, celebrate by taking their shirts off following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28. Marion and Slate promised the players they would take their shirts off if they won the state championship.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry sophomore quarterback Benji Gosnell (6) spits in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) stiff-arms a Tarboro defender in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) catches a pass over Tarboro junior cornerback Ke'nazius Black (4) for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior defensive end Joshua Joyce (26) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) scores a touchdown over Tarboro senior outside linebacker Khalil Staton (1) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior fullback Jeremy Gibson (15) celebrates with his Pilot Mountain Cardinals little league football coach Kelly Allen following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) strips the ball from Tarboro junior running back Ke'nazius Black (4) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior offensive lineman Kasey Torres (56), East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) and East Surry senior fullback Joshua Joyce (26) celebrate in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior kicker Derek Sutterby (81) makes a point after touchdown in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Kyler Jessup (2) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman speaks to his team following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) and East Surry senior guard Evan Morris (51) celebrate Stevens' touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) celebrates after stripping the ball from Tarboro junior running back Ke'nazius Black (4) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) celebrates his touchdown with East Surry junior tight end Isaac Washington (13) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior defensive back Tristian Harless (22) and East Surry junior outside linebacker Will Hiatt (82) celebrate after East Surry recovered the ball from Tarboro in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry players and coaches pose for a photo following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.