Jeff Overby, after seven seasons coaching the Reagan boys basketball team, is stepping away from the program.
Overby cited personal reasons for his resignation. Brad Royal, the principal at Reagan, said he accepted Overby's decision to leave the program during a season-ending review that included Royal and athletics director Alexis McCoy.
In an announcement via Twitter, Overby acknowledged the rumor of his resignation. Overby, 52, a social studies teacher, has a coaching career spanning 23 years dating to the ninth-grade team at Reynolds in the 1997-98 season.
"It wasn't a rash decision. Obviously, I took the input of talking to my wife at length about it and my family," said Overby, the son of the late Wake Forest play-by-play announcer Gene Overby. "I just felt like this was the best time for me and for the program.
"I'm at peace with my decision, and I look forward to doing other things. Still plan on teaching — I can't retire yet."
I am acknowledging the rumors that I have resigned from the position of Boys Basketball Coach at Reagan for personal reasons. I want to personally thank the players, coaches, administration and faculty for their support over the years at Reagan.— Jeff Overby (@raiderwaybball) March 18, 2020
Overby made his way to Reagan in 2005, following Howard West's departure from Reynolds to become the Raiders' first head coach. As Overby had been at Reynolds, he was an assistant to West before becoming head coach in 2013, when West was hired as coach at Forsyth Country Day.
West rejoined the Raiders as an assistant under Overby for the 2019-20 season, which ended with an 8-16 record. The season was their 17th together.
"That was awesome," Overby said. "I probably can't even put into words what he's meant to me. Obviously, as a mentor. But, more importantly, as a friend. And, being back in the gym together, was just like old times."
In seven seasons, Overby's Raiders teams compiled an 87-99 record. According to Royal, Overby was unable to meet with his players after his resignation because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"That's the one thing I probably regret more than anything is he didn't get a chance to look his players in the eyes and tell them himself," Royal said. "He certainly deserved the right to be able to do that. Unfortunately, we're just in a very uncharted time right now."
McCoy said she thinks applications will be accepted beginning next week, though a timetable for a hire is "flexible." Royal said Reagan will aim to have the coaching position tied to a teaching job.
Coaching again isn't off the table for Overby.
"I kind of got this from Howard when he left, and I kind of liked it," Overby said. "You don't say you're retiring unless you're actually retiring. So, I just call it a resignation. I still love to teach the game, and I think people that have been around me saw me as a teacher first.
"I always tried to teach the kids how to play the game, how to do it the right way. That's why I don't say it's a retirement. But, right now, I don't have any desire to go into the gym at this moment. I just want to enjoy some other things in life, maybe try some new challenges and things like that."
