West Forsyth
Offensive lineman
Statistics: 71 pancake blocks, allowing no sacks.
Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound junior tackle, allowed no sacks on quarterback Jalen Ferguson as West Forsyth finished 11-2 and reached the third round of the Class 4-AA playoffs. Wilson, a Georgia commit, nearly doubled his total pancake blocks from his sophomore season in which he recorded 40. Wilson also made the Journal's All-Northwest team and all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
