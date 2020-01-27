WestForsythFB

West Forsyth junior offensive lineman Jared Wilson (56) takes the field for the Titan's game against Mount Tabor on Sept. 20 in Clemmons.

West Forsyth

Offensive lineman

Statistics: 71 pancake blocks, allowing no sacks.

Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound junior tackle, allowed no sacks on quarterback Jalen Ferguson as West Forsyth finished 11-2 and reached the third round of the Class 4-AA playoffs. Wilson, a Georgia commit, nearly doubled his total pancake blocks from his sophomore season in which he recorded 40. Wilson also made the Journal's All-Northwest team and all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A.

