Jahvaree Ritzie will only need to travel about an hour to start his college football career.
The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound rising senior defensive end at Glenn, during a live stream on Instagram from his home in Kernersville, verbally committed to North Carolina on Friday night. Ritzie, rated a 4-star prospect per 247Sports, picked the Tar Heels over Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee — his top five programs announced roughly two months ago.
Ritzie, who was voted to the Journal's All-Northwest football team in December, joins teammate Raneiria Dillworth within Coach Mack Brown's 2021 recruiting class at Carolina. Dillworth, the Bobcats' standout linebacker also rated a 4-star prospect, committed to the Tar Heels via Instagram live stream with West Forsyth offensive tackle Jared Wilson on April 17.
In just his second season on the Bobcats' defensive line, Ritzie amassed 69 tackles — 19 for losses — along with a lone forced fumble. He helped guide a defense that included fellow lineman Desmond Morgan, a Charlotte signee, and Jahaad Scales, a 3-star defensive back, as Glenn finished at 9-5 with a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
Ritzie recorded six sacks and 16 quarterback hurries with seven pass deflections as well. He ultimately racked up 30 Division I scholarship offers — including his offer from Carolina in January. Following Ritzie's commitment, according to 247Sports, the Tar Heels' 2021 recruiting class ranks fifth nationally behind Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee and Southern California.
