Jaden Lindsay, a junior offensive tackle with East Forsyth, on Dec. 12 in Winston-Salem.

East Forsyth

Offensive lineman

Statistics: Averaged roughly six pancake blocks per game.

Lindsay, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound junior, helped East Forsyth claim its second straight Class 4-A title. He blocked for an offense that generated more than 4,000 yards. Lindsay, named to the Journal's All-Northwest team in 2019 and all-conference pick in the Central Piedmont 4-A, helped a bevy of running backs gain an average of 7.5 yards per carry. Lindsay was the only returning starter on the line from Eagles' run to claim a Class 4-A title in 2018 — the program's first in 26 years.

