The odds of James Wilson encountering a bear are minuscule. The odds of the senior from Reynolds touching a soccer ball are astronomically high. He’ll get dozens of touches during a typical match.
You might see him at center attack or wide forward.
“At center attack midfield I’m responsible on offense to be able to find passing lanes, switching the ball from one side of the field to the other and moving from defensive end to attack end,” Wilson said.
“At wide forward I stretch the field which gives us the option for width. By hugging the sideline, you get a lot more scoring opportunities from that position.”
Wilson, an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hiking, skiing and biking, has played three years on the varsity boys soccer team for the Demons. Before that he played at Summit School.
“I enjoy the freedom of soccer because you have so many options,” he said. “There’s critical thinking when you have the ball of passing or shooting.”
Wilson, who began playing soccer when he was 3 years old, tried other sports.
“I tried basketball, lacrosse and baseball, but I didn’t play very long,” he said. As for soccer, “I like the pace of the game because you’re always moving.”
He is the consummate team player, who says scoring goals is not a priority for him.
“I’ve scored five goals at Reynolds,” Wilson said. “My only goal this year came in a tournament in West Virginia in late August.
“I was just excited to capitalize on the opportunity to help the team. I usually don’t focus on scoring.”
Reynolds ﬁnished undefeated at 10-0 in the Central Piedmont 4-A and received the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West region.
In the playoffs, the Demons defeated No. 4 South Mecklenburg 4-0 on Saturday in the quarterﬁnals, and Northwest Guilford 2-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday. Reynolds will play Wake Forest in the state championship on Saturday in Cary.
“Last year we lost in the quarterfinals,” Wilson said. “We lost a bunch of seniors, but we gained a lot of new players. So far we have bonded very well.”
The experience gained in last year’s playoffs has helped alleviate nervousness this year.
“I was definitely nervous last year during the playoffs on the big stage,” Wilson said. “The second that whistle blows I think about what has to be done to win the game. Everything else is gone.”
Wilson said he adopted a different attitude for this year.
“I took training really seriously,” he said. “I wanted to get stronger on shooting the ball. I got into my head that I was scared to shoot. I was afraid it would be a bad shot. I had constant workouts. I’m glad I did because it has definitely helped.”
An injury last season also convinced him to train harder.
“Last year I started with a bad ankle injury. I didn’t play the first month,” he said. “Once the conference started it was really hard to come back. That’s why this year I decided to train really hard.”
Wilson, who describes himself as an introvert, said he has been working on being more vocal as a team leader.
“It mostly comes from being a quiet person, but it’s still something I’m working on,” he said. “I think I am a leader for the younger guys on the team. I give them someone to look up to.”
Wilson said only his closest friends know he likes to keep to himself.
“I like to get outdoors and take time for myself,” he said. “It’s way more reflective.”
You could find him backpacking in Iceland, fishing at the Outer Banks or skiing in Wyoming. His family has a cabin in Idaho. Fly-fishing is one of his favorite outdoor activities.
Wilson said he’s still waiting for the big catch.
“I’m still waiting for a swordfish or marlin,” he said.
He has even taught a Reynolds teammate, Hugh Bray, the techniques for fly-fishing.
“He’s a good fly-fishing partner,” Wilson said. “We brought him out West for fishing.”
Patience is a must for a fly fisherman, according to Wilson.
“It is absolutely the No. 1 element,” he said. “No matter how good you are you’re going to end up in trees or weeds. If you’ve got enough patience, you’re going to catch the fish. I could do it every single day, every single hour. I never get tired of it.”
Wilson said he always returns his catch to the river or ocean.
“I throw them back in,” he said. “I can’t keep them. It hurts me too much to kill them.”
Backpacking is another adventure he enjoys, although it can sometimes be dangerous.
“There are always inherent risks,” Wilson said. “There might be a moose sitting right there. I once went ahead to scout and when I turned there was a bear and two cubs. That scared me.
“I was once walking on the snow beside a river and almost fell in. That would not be good with water that is freezing and an 80-pound backpack.”
Wilson has a deep appreciation for nature.
“I like to go out in the middle of the woods and reflect on the beauty of the world we’ve been given,” he said. “It’s a time to clear my head and forget about everything else. It’s a pretty cool deal.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.