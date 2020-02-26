Admittedly, Iycez Adams was a little nervous. The chance of attending Glenn High School — a new setting for a rising junior and basketball player — was quite likely.
Adams, who previously lived in Greensboro, spent the past two years at Wesleyan Christian Academy. That included a pair of seasons on the Trojans' girls basketball team and her contributions to an NCISAA Class 3-A title in 2017-18 as a freshman.
Glenn, however, became an option after Adams moved to Kernersville in late spring 2019. She was in the district for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools but attended summer workouts at both Wesleyan and with the Bobcats under Coach Melvin Heggie. Adams sought a good fit — ultimately, she found it.
Adams, now 16, became arguably the crucial addition in the Bobcats' ascension this season, with just a lone loss back in late December at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Heggie characterized the uniting of Adams, who has averaged 15 points and nearly 11 rebounds as second-seeded Glenn heads into the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs on Thursday, with seniors Jacee Busick and Nakia Weston as the "Big Three" — a play on the former Miami Heat trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
And she was already well-acquainted with Busick, the Charlotte signee, and Weston. Adams has known those two Glenn standouts since her middle school days playing travel basketball — mostly workouts and practices then. The three grew closer when Adams, two years ago, joined the girls program with Team Felton, which competes on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit under Heggie.
Those girls at Glenn had Adams feeling comfortable in new surroundings.
"It was a really good feeling," said Adams, who transferred to start the 2019-20 school year. "They made me feel like they could really use me, and that, working together, we could be really dangerous.
"They were like, 'Yo, we can do this. If all of us buy in, and it transfers down to our younger kids, it'd be crazy — definitely a show to watch all year."
According to Heggie, Adams was a "right-on-time" addition, after losing five seniors, including CaMari Jeter, and Chelsea Martin after the 2018-19 season. A perfect run through the Central Piedmont 4-A earned Glenn its first conference title since 1999. The Bobcats followed that up last week carving out a conference tournament championship — a first since then as well.
"She's kind of learned the system, understanding the program and how we do things. It's elevated us," Heggie said. "And she allows Jacee Busick a lot more freedom, and Jacee allows her freedom. Most nights Jacee's at the top of the scouting report, 'We're going to double (cover) her.'
"Well, now, you can't go double Jacee. You can't go double Iycez — or, even if you're paying too much attention to them, Alivia Evans might show up or Nakia Weston might show up. It's been huge."
According to Heggie, Adams' experience on that title-winning team, under Matthew McCarthy, at Wesleyan Christian, helped — an experienced player, who had seen championship contention early.
Adams said that season, when the Trojans finished 27-5 with a finals win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.), she began receiving interest from Division I programs as well. Adams, eventually named a two-time NCISAA all-state selection, had a platform with former standout Shaniya Jones, now a sophomore at Georgia, leading Wesleyan that season. Playing on the 17-U roster with Team Felton that following summer also increased her exposure.
Heggie's team, Adams said, has been much different than the travel circuit. Of course her goal, since taking up basketball at age 8 or 9, has been to "get better" — that didn't change at Glenn, either.
"It helped, having played for him before," said Adams, who has received nine scholarship offers beginning with Appalachian State in April 2019. "High school Coach Mel and AAU Coach Mel are two totally different people. I really thought I was coming into a laid back type setup — we got the job done, we moved on to the next (game).
"High school is more of we break it down to the details. Every freshman knows their role. It's analytical more."
