CLEMMONS — Isaiah Brooks was dressed from head to toe in Aggie blue and gold. A Nike symbol and N.C. A&T logo stitched into the fabric of his zipped sweatshirt rested on his chest.
That was appropriate garb for Brooks' early Wednesday morning at Simpson Gym as he sat behind a table adorned with a black cloth. A matte green West Forsyth football helmet, his No. 50 jersey pinned underneath, and a football sat near the Titans' senior offensive lineman.
The first day of the early signing period had just kicked off as the left tackle sat behind that table — his father, Steve, to his right, and mother, Shannon, at his left. They leaned in, as Brooks, who verbally committed to A&T nearly three months ago, signed his national letter of intent with the Aggies.
After etching his signature on the page, he handed it off to Steve. It was a special day for both the father and son. Steve, who Brooks dubbed his "first coach" before joining the Titans under Adrian Snow, was an offensive guard at A&T under Bill Hayes from 1994 to 1999.
"It's great. He just loves the fact that I'm going to A&T," Brooks said, standing just a few feet away from a group of more than 15 coaches, teachers and family members who attended his signing. "My mom does, too. They constantly keep talking about it."
Brooks announced his commitment to the Aggies in a video posted to Twitter on Oct. 21. It resonated with the pair — a much deeper meaning than just a social media statement.
And he made that decision on Steve's 44th birthday. Brooks walked into the family's home, wearing that dark blue outfit he donned during his signing ceremony. Steve stood, looking at his son while holding a gift bag, containing an A&T coffee mug, and envelope.
Brooks, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, had plenty of options. The 17-year-old received his first Division I scholarship offer from East Carolina in October 2018. Gardner-Webb, N.C. Central, Alabama A&M followed — A&T extended an offer on April 21.
That night, when Brooks walked through the door in his sweatshirt, he let out an "Aggie Pride" as his father looked on. Steve asked his son if A&T was his choice, and the pair embraced.
Steve, recalling that night during Brooks' signing day ceremony, said he was shocked. Of course, he had a wish for Brooks to choose A&T but he left it up to his son. Brooks will play at BB&T Stadium — the same field where his father stood more than two decades ago.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," Steve said. "He did a good job of hiding it from me and hiding his intent. I really didn't think he was going to go to A&T, though I wanted him to. But I wasn't going to force or sway him."
According to Steve, his son's desire to play football began in the sixth grade. Brooks was attending Flat Rock Middle School, at the time, before spending the next two years at Clemmons Middle School. Steve knew his son would be an offensive lineman, so he began laying the groundwork for Brooks' eventual career at West Forsyth.
During the summers, Steve would put Brooks through a training regimen — anything from bag drills, pass protection and footwork. Those practices even took place at West Forsyth and Winston-Salem State.
"He put me to work on the field, trying to make me the better player I am today," said Brooks, who will early enroll at A&T in January. "... He just saw that, knowing I was probably going to play ball later on in my life, he wanted to start early with me so that I'd get the best techniques."
Of course, for Steve, it was rewarding to watch his son continue at the place where he forged a college career — the alma mater of both he and Shannon.
"It's continuing a legacy," Steve said. "Him following in my footsteps, it's very nostalgic. You know, for me to be able to see him practice and play on the same field that I did."
