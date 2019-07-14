Riley Terry's hands were connected, holding them just over her mouth. A look of shock began forming.
She remembers it vividly.
It's been two years and a few months since the moment Terry now likens to a scene out of movie. She was just a sophomore — the second season of her four-year varsity career on the West Forsyth girls soccer team — when the center back became the reason the Titans won the first NCHSAA Class 4-A title in school history.
Her shining moment came in the 98th minute of the double-overtime championship at Dail Soccer Field on the N.C. State campus. Terry took a free kick from 35 yards out that sailed into the center of the net. Her goal — just one of three in her career — gave West Forsyth a 4-3 win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons that night in May 2017.
After the kick, Terry turned to Delaney Cowart, one of the team's three senior captains at the time, and was stunned.
"I could just see and hear the crowd cheer and everything," recalled Terry, who graduated in June. "It was just incredible."
It's just one story she can pick out of her lengthy highlight reel that began in 2016 under Coach Scott Bilton. After all, Terry played an integral role in helping West Forsyth to appearances in the Class 4-A state semifinals in three of her four seasons on the team.
And plenty of merits came along the way. Terry was named the championship MVP, capping off her sophomore season. All-conference honors in the Central Piedmont 4-A were a yearly occurrence decorating her resume, among other accomplishments.
That career will all come to an end soon for Terry, who signed with Western Carolina in November. On Tuesday, she takes the field in a high school jersey for the last time as one of three area players selected to play in the N.C. Coaches Association's East-West All Star game held at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit. Terry will play alongside Riley Dorman, her teammate and who she points to as her best friend, and Laura Milligan of Mount Tabor.
And, looking back, those years with the Titans was described by Terry as "a dream" — if not more. The soccer field has been her safe haven, likely even therapeutic, since she began playing the sport competitively at age 8.
"It's taught me a lot about myself because I had a lot of family issues going on," Terry said. "I just enjoyed coming to practice every day and it made me take my mind off of things at home.
"It was a time where I got to not worry about school, not worry about family issues, and I just got to be myself around people I've grown up with."
Home life hasn't been ideal. Terry said her father, Matt, and mother, Katie, have been separated for about a year and a half.
Terry got a reminder of her father's absence on May 2 — the Titans' senior night against Glenn. Matt wasn't at the game to watch a 9-0 victory for West Forsyth as the end to her final season drew closer.
Terry's senior season eventually ended in the third and last semifinals appearance of her career. The top-seeded Titans lost 2-1 to Southern Pines Pinecrest on May 21, ending the team's season at 23-1.
Advancing to the state semifinals was an improvement upon the 2018 season that began with a desire to repeat as state champions. That season ended when the Titans failed to advance past the third round of the state playoffs — their worst run in that four-year span.
West Forsyth was without Terry through much of the season. In October 2017, she was playing in a club soccer game with the N.C. Fusion at Bryan Park. A kick to her right leg left her with a torn meniscus.
Terry played with the injury for another month. The injury was originally misdiagnosed as a sprain. Terry was told on Feb. 14, 2018, it was a meniscus tear, and surgery came two days later. Terry was back in a West Forsyth jersey about a month and a half after.
According to Bilton, Terry's knee injury was one of five major injuries that plagued the Titans that season, which ended at 17-4. Four other players sustained ACL injuries — including Justiss Hunter, a sophomore at the time, who filled in at center back in the first game of the season on Feb. 28.
"We were very creative last year, at times, until Terry came back," Bilton said. "We were still very good and, if we would've been healthy, that probably would've been the most talented team we had."
But, despite it all, Terry looks back on her career with the Titans as a dream. She was named the Central Piedmont 4-A's defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2019.
But Western Carolina — the Division I program that extended her an offer a day after that game-winning goal that gave the Titans a title — is calling. A Tuesday night in Browns Summit will mark the end of one chapter in her soccer career and the start of another.
"It just means a lot to me to be with girls who are just as competitive as me, and who have worked so hard over the last four years to earn that spot — to earn this right to be here," Terry said. "And I get to play with my best friends. I know Coach Bilton is so proud of me, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in July."