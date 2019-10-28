Humberto Tapia was in the right place at the perfect time.
The junior goalkeeper on the North Forsyth boys soccer team hunkered down, awaiting what would be his final save of the game off a penalty kick from Caleb Moore of Atkins. Tapia made a diving save on a shot that was just a hair left of the center of the goal.
It didn't take but a few seconds for a cluster of excited teammates in blue jerseys to run down the sideline, pushing Tapia out of the goal.
North Forsyth defeated Atkins to clinch the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A conference championship outright on Monday night at Nifong-Crafford Stadium, defeating the Camels 5-4 in penalty kicks. It was the Vikings' 11th straight win this season.
Tapia, who has been on the varsity team since his freshman year in 2017, had the performance Vikings (14-5, 12-1) needed — even scoring the team's third goal off a free kick with a little more than a minute remaining in regulation to tie.
"It was a dream just to do that, you know?" Tapia said. "Just to, like, win the conference for the team and be able to know that I saved it and we won."
It's been a special season, so far, for Coach Dan Proctor of North Forsyth. Before the 2018 season — his first — the Vikings lost eight starters to either graduation or soccer academies. North Forsyth finished that year 8-11-1 with a first-round loss to Asheville in the Class 3-A playoffs.
"They fought through this rebuilding period last year," Proctor said. "And I knew we had something special when in March, the kids were coming down asking, 'When can we work out? When can we start working out? When can we do this? When can we do that?'
"I knew at that point that the kids wanted it. And once they want something, the sky's the limit."
Axel Sandoval scored the Vikings' final penalty kick to give his team the advantage and set up Tapia's save on the Camels' final attempt. Sandoval, a senior, also scored two goals — one in each half during regulation.
The win over the Camels (15-4-1, 8-4), who were second in the conference coming into Monday's matchup, was far from the only close game the Vikings experienced this season. On the road to get to a shot at a conference championship, North Forsyth faced Surry Central twice — both decided by penalty kicks.
The Vikings defeated the Golden Eagles 13-12 in their shootout on Sept. 16 during the conference opener in Dobson. It happened again on Oct. 9, with North Forsyth winning 4-3 in penalty kicks at home.
And, for Sandoval, it's been a while since he experienced a conference championship. The last occurred during the 2016 season — his freshman year. The Vikings finished that season at 18-4-0, with 11 wins in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A, and advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
Sandoval said there was a will to win Monday night. His penalty kick sailed past Roman Robinson, the Camels' senior goalkeeper. His goal in the first half gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead just 17 minutes into the game. Iker Bailey scored at 25:35 for Atkins to tie.
Sandoval then broke away again to score, sinking a shot in the left corner of the goal to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead less than six minutes into the second half.
"To be honest, I just played my game," Sandoval said. "... Sometimes, I tend to call it quits when the game's not going our way. But, today, I just really wanted it, man. I wanted it — this is our game, this is our conference. We won it now."
Zabdiel Villalobos and Henry Present each scored for Atkins in the second half. Present's goal, down the middle with just under seven minutes remaining, gave the Camels a 3-2 lead before Tapia scored and sent the game to overtime.
"This year's been a year where I think they've won more games than they've ever won before," Coach James Williams of Atkins said. "... From this game right here, even though we were up, things happen in the game. One bounce of the ball the right way or the wrong way and we win the game.
"... But they got the win when they needed it. PKs are a tough way to lose a game."
