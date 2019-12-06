A recap of East Forsyth's victory over Grimsley.
What
NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional championship
Site
Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Eagles won
East Forsyth showed the toughness and resiliency it demonstrated last year on its way to the Class 4-A championship. The Eagles trailed 14-0 with 4:17 to go in the first half and appeared to be in trouble, but they scored twice before halftime and swung momentum their way. East Forsyth was penalized an astounding 20 times for 134 yards, but the Eagles did not commit any penalties in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line.
Why the Whirlies lost
This game ended the same way the first did, with Grimsley unable to get a conversion to tie the score or take the lead in the final two minutes. In the teams’ regular-season meeting Oct. 4, East Forsyth blocked the Whirlies’ extra-point kick. This time, QB Christofer Zellous was unable to handle a poor snap on a two-point try and the Eagles recovered the fumble.
In the bigger picture, Grimsley was unable to move the ball consistently except when Quan Nora was carrying the football. The senior running back had 289 yards on 31 carries and scored two touchdowns, but the Whirlies were only able to muster 91 yards with the rest of their offense and only 64 of those yards came through the air. They also committed two turnovers inside the East Forsyth 10-yard line.
Stars
East Forsyth: QB Ty Lyles 20-of-32 passing, 207 yards, 9 carries, 76 yards, TD; RB Robbin Smith 11 carries, 86 yards.
Grimsley: RB Quan Nora 31 carries, 289 yards, 2 TDs; QB Christofer Zellous 10 carries, 38 yards, TD, 2-point conversion run.
The big play
After scoring a touchdown with 1:40 to play, Grimsley decided to go for two points and the win – as much because the Whirlies lacked confidence in their ability to kick the extra point as anything. They tried to run a counter play that had been successful numerous times tonight, but a poor shotgun snap put the ball on the ground and East Forsyth recovered. Unlike in the teams’ first meeting, the Eagles recovered the ensuing onsides kick, and they were able to get a first down and run out the clock.
Three things we learned
1. Even with a defense geared to stop him again, Grimsley RB Quan Nora was a force. Nora had 197 yards and two touchdowns rushing at halftime and solidified his case to be the HSXtra.com Player of the Year.
2. The Whirlies’ inability to throw the ball effectively cost them dearly. As good as Nora was, he would have been even better if Grimsley had been able to manage more than 64 yards through the air.
3. East Forsyth is still the king of the region. The Eagles were tested for the second time by an up-and-coming Grimsley program, but they are headed back to the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game.
Records
East Forsyth: 12-2
Grimsley: 12-2
Up next
East Forsyth: vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) on Dec. 14 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill for the Class 4-A championship. Time TBA (11 a.m. or 3 p.m.).
Scoring summary
East Forsyth 0 14 0 7 — 21
Grimsley 0 14 0 6 — 20
Gr – Quan Nora 10 run (Christofer Zellous run), 2nd, 9:12
Gr – Nora 97 run (run failed), 2nd, 4:17
EF – Traylon Ingram 6 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 2nd, 2:58
EF – Ty Lyles 3 run (Conrad kick), 2nd, 0:08
EF – Chris Chaplin 10 run (Conrad kick), 4th, 9:19
Gr – Zellous 1 run (run failed), 4th, 1:40
