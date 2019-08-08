Parkland

Parkland quarterback Camian Shell (3) passes on Friday, Sep. 21, 2018, in a game against Southwest Guilford.

Day/time: Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

Location: Deaton-Thompson Stadium

Teams: Parkland, Mount Tabor, Asheboro, Charlotte Mallard Creek

Admission: $6, free parking

Parkland plays host to the Homer Thompson Pigskin Jamboree on Saturday. Deaton-Thompson Stadium — the shared home field for Parkland and Reynolds high schools — will be the event venue once again this year.

The jamboree is named after Homer Thompson, a staple at Parkland since the school opened in 1965. He was head coach of the Mustangs for 27 years and was inducted to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland said each team will run 10 plays — about 40 in total — before transitioning to a game scenario.

Parkland, which won a playoff game for the first time since 2007 and finished last season at 11-2, plays Asheboro in the first scrimmage at 6 p.m. Mount Tabor faces Mallard Creek at 7 p.m. The Spartans are coming off their run to the Class 3-AA West Region final in 2018. It was Mount Tabor's deepest postseason run in 11 years.

