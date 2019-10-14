Alek Janjua doesn’t see himself as any sort of inspiration. He sees himself as a 13-year-old eighth grader who loves everything about team sports.
In spite of a birth defect that resulted in an underdeveloped right hand, Alek plays four sports and has never let anything get in his way. Since arriving in the second grade at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School he has run track every spring and, when he got to fifth grade, began playing basketball, volleyball and soccer.
“I don’t know anything else, and I’ve been playing most sports for a long time,” Alek said over the weekend during the Piedmont Elementary Catholic Schools Athletic Association volleyball tournament at St. Leo Catholic School.
Our Lady of Mercy won the varsity championship, completing a 14-0 season. Nobody had a bigger smile on his face afterward than Alek.
Celebrating with players and coaches were Alek’s parents, Leigh Ann and Dr. Rashid Janjua, who is a neurosurgeon in Winston-Salem.
Leigh Ann says watching Alek play sports all these years has been a joy. She admits that his attitude and outlook on life make her the proudest. He’s never complained or asked "why me," she said.
“No, it doesn’t slow me down,” Alek said about his disability. “I’ve just always found a way around it and make it work depending on what sport I’m playing. I’m left-handed, so that obviously helps me.”
Leigh Ann said the only time she gets a little worried is during basketball season. Alek has partial use of his right hand thanks to an operation he had when he was an infant.
“We weren’t really leery about him playing any sport,” Leigh Ann said, “but when he was 17 months old he had a toe to thumb transfer surgery because he was born without a thumb. And that has given him a little bit of a grasp on his right hand, and I occasionally worry that that thumb might get hurt, but he’s been fine.”
Alek played volleyball and soccer this fall but will transition into basketball over the next week or so. Then, this spring, he’ll be back competing in track and playing club soccer.
He said that his parents never set limits on what he could do.
“No, they never talked me out of anything in regards to what I wanted to play,” Alek said.
Alek, who carries a B average, has loved his experience so much at Our Lady of Mercy, he’s also been known to slip on the mascot uniform of a Mustang to entertain fans. On Saturday morning, he also helped the JV volleyball team get ready for its match by chasing down loose volleyballs during warmups.
Christina Aho, who is the athletics director at Our Lady of Mercy, says Alek has been a joy to coach and watch develop.
“He’s never complained about anything and loves being out there on the field or the court,” Aho said. “He’s just one of those kids who never has a bad day so he’ll be missed around here when he graduates.”
Aho said she’s been watching Alek for so many years she hardly notices his disability. “He’s just Alek to all of us,” Aho said.
Alek will head to high school next fall and says he’s leaning toward attending West Forsyth. He admits that soccer is probably his favorite sport, but he hasn’t ruled out playing other sports in high school.
What he loves the most about sports is the teamwork that’s involved. He’s learned a lot about how to get along with others and it's brought him out of his shell.
“Team sports have helped me in everything, and I’ve learned how to be a team player and how to work together with others,” Alek said.
When he was younger, Alek said, he never had any issues with other children making fun of him.
“I never had any problems with any kids saying stuff or anything like that,” he said. “I really haven’t let it bother me at all.”
One of the adjustments for Alek will be venturing into high school next fall.
“I’m little concerned, but I think that’s natural for any parent with kids going to high school as freshmen,” Leigh Ann said. “But he’s handled everything so well, and he’s got a great attitude that this is how I was born and it’s no big deal. I think his positive attitude will carry over to those around him once he gets to high school.”
Anything that Alek wanted to try, his parents gave their blessings.
“We never talked him out of anything,” Leigh Ann said. “My family has always been sports oriented, and we looked around and there has been a professional baseball player (Jim Abbott) and there’s even a professional football player with one hand (Shaquem Griffin), so we’ve never limited Alek to whatever he wanted to do.”
She said there’s no specific moment or game she will remember from her son’s time at Our Lady of Mercy. Instead, she’ll remember how much fun her son had and how sports developed a positive attitude that carried over into his everyday life.
“I think just the whole overall experience of him playing sports all these years is the best memory,” Leigh Ann said. “He just manages all these sports and he plays and gets his homework done and loves it. I really don’t even think about it anymore, and he’s just our son out there playing.
“To me, he’s spectacular because of who he is, and it has nothing to do with his hand.”
