The list of all-conference teams for high school winter sports. The teams will appear in Friday's print edition of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Central Piedmont 4-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davie County: Brooks Johnson, Za’Haree Maddox
East Forsyth: Zyun Reeves, Will Rhodes
Glenn: Zion Dixon, Micah Gainey, Julius Reese Jr., Jeremiah Scales
Reagan: Jared Gray
Reynolds: Tobias Johnson, Jaben Mars, Tyreik Leach
West Forsyth: Bralen Morris, C.J. Smith
Player of the year: Caden Davis (Reynolds)
Coach of the year: Billy Martin (Reynolds)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Forsyth: Monay Galloway, Jaydn Hoover, La’Niya Simes
Glenn: Iycez Adams, Alivia Evans, Jaylyn Gathings, Nakia Weston
Reagan: Alyse Binyard, Adrianna Gullette
Reynolds: Ashleigh Williams
West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, Maddie Scheier
Player of the year: Jacee Busick (Glenn)
Coach of the year: Melvin Heggie (Glenn)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Davie County: Evan Shives
Reagan: Aidan Coffield, Harrison Copeland, John Dymond, Simon Michel
Reynolds: Whit Andrus, Logan Brown, Jeff Echols, Will Gardner, Alex Greene, Austin Nario, James Northington, Harrison Walls
West Forsyth: Jake Freiberg, Connor Greene, Jonah Greene, Leighton Jones, James McDonald, Logan McDonald, Alex Valliere, Luke Vlahos, Griffin Watkins
Swimmers of the year: Jeff Echols (Reynolds), Connor Greene (West Forsyth)
Coach of the year: Ryan Michel (Reagan)
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Reagan: Reece Alexander, Brianna Cottingham, Leanne Driscoll, Katie Hall, Abby Jennings, Cameron Morris, Maddie Neal, Lexi Pierce, Julianna Rieker, Aden Stames, Graylyn Wolffis
Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Jane Fitzgerald, Caroline Hoyle, Catherine Kim, Katie Mohr, Amelia Presley
West Forsyth: Scarlett Clevengr, Lauren Kranis, Madison McGuinness, Kelly Smith
Swimmer of the year: Katie Mohr (Reynolds)
Coach of the year: Ryan Michel (Reagan)
WRESTLING
Davie County: Colin Bailey, Matt Downey, Tyris Griffin, Lane Hill, Jack Jarvis, Tyler Snyder, Isaac Webb
East Forsyth: Preston Deal, Joseph Ross, Jonathan Whisnant
Glenn: Ethan Carter, Jemel Craig-Blakely, Austin Greene, Ethan Greene, Ramiro Pazcual, Isaac Sheehan, Haylen Sherman, Isaiah Wilson
Reagan: Corbin Jude, Rece Rader
Reynolds: Cintrell Johnson, Aldo Noyola
West Forsyth: Tucker Arnold, Joseph Burns, David Eldridge, Julian Lopez, Aiden Meagher, Jacob Zaitawi
Wrestlers of the year: Evan LaBella (West Forsyth), Michael Quinones (East Forsyth)
Coach of the year: Brandon Parsley (Glenn)
Piedmont Triad 3-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dudley: Darien Wynn, Franklin Stockton
Smith: Silas Mason, Nick McMullen, Khalid Hinds, Jordan Williams
Mount Tabor: Daniel Fulp, Shaylen Woodberry, Jakob Moore, Gunner Walters
Parkland: Omari Bolden, Scott Walker, Denoris Wardlow
Southwest Guilford: Bryce Causey, Miles Taylor
Western Guilford: Thomas Espinosa-Smith
Player of the year: Camian Shell (Parkland)
Coach of the year: Andy Muse (Mount Tabor)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dudley: Taneij’a Baldwin, Quinzia Fulmore, Iysis Whitfield, Marissa Wooten
Smith: Lily Green
Mount Tabor: Kaelin DeNeui
Parkland: Tatiyana Cannon, Taleeya Reed
Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Tiir Nyok, Kendall Shaw
Western Guilford: Ella Butler, Jemoni Carter
Player of the year: Ciara Wright (Mount Tabor)
Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Mount Tabor: Will Armentrout, Owen Armentrout, John Avery Grubbs, Nate Whitworth
Parkland: Nick Vye
Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Jeff Jones, Kyle Kwon, Josh Smith
Western Guilford: Collin Dulin, Etan Ferguson, Nicholas Newis, Zach Kashubara
Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford)
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford)
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Mount Tabor: Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill, Laurin Potter, Ashlyn Swink, Frances Whitworth, Annie Wolf; Isabel Pennington
Southwest Guilford: Tate Abbott, Avery Higgins, Majken Johnansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy
Western Guilford: Abigail Stevens
Swimmer of the year: Isabel Pennington (Parkland)
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford)
WRESTLING
Dudley: Kristian Jones, Julio Mendez, Darian Noble, Milan Summers
Mount Tabor: Caymus Barto, Tiandre Cleveland, Konor Gray, Marlon Holt, Jordan King
Parkland: Jamari Cobb
Southwest Guilford: Sam Chandler, Caliel Chong, Tristan Dean, Terrell Dixon, Ayden Flanagan, Ethan Lopez
Western Guilford: Aaron Berry, Colin Henry, Daniel Henry, Eric Ho, Conner McBride, Ashton Jacobs, Cole King, Tre Lucky
Wrestlers of the year: Jeremiah Jackson (Mount Tabor), Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford)
Coach of the year: Gary Melton (Western Guilford)
Central Carolina 2-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Davidson: Cory Casilac, Jacob Myers
Ledford: Tyler Partee
Lexington: Derrick Dearmon, Rahmel Ewart, Alex Holt
North Davidson: Tedric Jenkins
Oak Grove: Ethan Whitaker
Salisbury: Nate Brown, Xavier Kesler, Jalon Walker
South Rowan: Braden Graham
Thomasville: Tyree Barnes, Jordan Williams
Player of the year: Jamarien Dalton (North Davidson)
Coach of the year: Dustin Tysinger (Central Davidson)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Davidson: Salem Ward
East Davidson: Skylar Grubb
Ledford: Sarah Ledbetter
Lexington: Amarah Owens
North Davidson: Emily Hege
Oak Grove: Jordan Holt
Salisbury: Kyla Bryant, Anayia Fulson, Jamecia Huntley, Rachel McCullough
South Rowan: Bethany Rymer
Thomasville: Jada Gainey, Shakira Little
West Davidson: Haley Lowe, Sarah Rabon
Player of the year: Emily Hege (North Davidson)
Coach of the year: Ann Ferguson (Thomasville)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Central Davidson: Connor Cayer, Derrick Lanham, Caden Leonard, Sean Smith
Ledford: Stefan Ristonovic, Jake Queen
Lexington: Charlie Blackerby, Isaac Haut
North Davidson: Riley Christie, Lane Cooke, David Hartsell, Austin Lashmit
Oak Grove: Hayden Lee, Gabe Rodriguez, Landon Roten, Jay Sams, Jack Tincher, Mason VanWeerdhuizen
Salisbury: Roshen Amin
South Rowan: Braxton Vagner
West Davidson: Ben Williams
Swimmer of the year: Isaac Haut (Lexington)
Coach of the year: Rachel Greene (Oak Grove)
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
East Davidson: Piper Burton, Ella Whitman
Ledford: Hannah Koh, Jenna Koh
Lexington: Waverly Blackwell
North Davidson: Emma Berrier, Morgan Dennis, Claire Hartsell, Audrey Stone, Lindsay Yarbrough, Peyton Yarbrough
Oak Grove: Cassidy Grubb, Liz Fyler, Emma Maddock, Sarah Stewart
Salisbury: Phoebe Hollingsworth, Sage Huffman, Emily Knorr, Katie Knorr, Anna Grace Woolly
Swimmer of the year: Morgan Dennis (North Davidson)
Coach of the year: Sallie Pittman (Salisbury)
WRESTLING
Central Davidson: Shane Johnson, Noah Roseberry, C.J. Wilson
East Davidson: Alex York
Ledford: Landon MacFarland, Logan MacFarland, Easton Shelley, Isaac Shelley, Conner Wishon
Lexington: Aveon Newell
North Davidson: Khalil Ivey, Carlos Mize, Ian Murdock
Oak Grove: Will Courson, Mason Mabey, Aiden Shewcow
Salisbury: Christian Sierra, Michael Lowery, Javon White, Trey Wilhoit
South Rowan: Jacob Cox, Gabriel Kincaid, Samuel Kincaid
Thomasville: Nasir Barnes, Emmauel Gomez, Will Lemons
West Davidson: Kayden Hardin, Mark Lyon, Riley Martin, Kayden Hardin, Dalles Thomas
Wrestler of the year: Logan MacFarland (Ledford)
Coach of the year: Jay Lineberry (Central Davidson)
Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atkins: Chris Beam, Jalante Edwards, Avante Matthews , Yusef Suggs
Carver: Curtis Wilborn
Forbush: Peyton Compton
North Forsyth: Dedric Hickman, Kedric Hickman, Marques Hurst, Lewis Walker
North Surry: Nick Badgett, Brett Johnson, Jahreece Lynch
Surry Central: Brady Woods
Walkertown: Shi Belcher, Cameron Wilkerson
West Stokes: Luke Mickey, Elan Muniz, Kelin Parsons, Isaac Spainhour
Player of the year: Isaac Spainhour (West Stokes)
Coach of the year: Dan Spainhour (West Stokes)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atkins: Anabel Merriam
Carver: Tionna Wright
Forbush: Kyndall Ellison, Brittney Gammons, Hope Grimes, Parkley Hennings, Nicole Scott
North Forsyth: MaKayla Kinzer
North Surry: Callie Allen, Hannah Moxley
Surry Central: Megan Atkins, Mia McMillen, Carlie Via, Jordan Westmoreland
Walkertown: Jordan Butterfield, Khaliyan McCummings
West Stokes: Sydney Cromer, Emma Santoro, Bree Spainhour, Hannah Spainhour
Player of the year: Parkley Hennings (Forbush)
Coach of the year: Dillon Bobbitt (West Stokes)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Atkins: Camryn Agee, Glenwood Allen, Ben Armentrout, Cameron Attucks, Adrian Dominques, Alex Graham, John Heafner, Jacobe Hooks, Nathan Jacobs, Jackson Lackey, Gerald Lane, Cole Meizsell, Iyanu Olajide, Walter Sellers
Carver: Jamaari Blackburn
Forbush: Nate Warden
North Surry: Isaiah Holcomb, Elijah Moore
Surry Central: Miles Fowler, Charlie Hernandez, Hector Morales, Eddy Osorio, Diego Vega, Elek Wyble
Walkertown: Elijah Bethune, Que’sean Brown, Dante Daniels, Jaeden Palmer, Jalen Wilds
West Stokes: Jacob Adkins, Jerry Adkins, Douglas Callihan, Cody Rakes
Athlete of the year: Gerald Lane (Atkins)
Coach of the year: Rufus Crouch (Atkins)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Atkins: Mariana Becerra, Crystal Davis, Melanie Delgoda, Sierra Frontenot, Alyana Hale, Zoe Marazita, Celeste Neal, Marissa Todmann, Veronica Sherman
Carver: Madison Minga-Perry, Monet Reynolds
Forbush: Vianey Cortez, Bianca Gonzales, Madison Luffman, Mallory Martin, Emma Medwin, Lorena Mendoza, Sara Owens, Sara Wiedenhoft, Laura Wyrick
North Forsyth: Vanessa Jones
North Surry: Isabella Aparicio, Mckinley Cornell, Delaney Fulk, Melissa Mendoza, Weatherly Reeves
Surry Central: Sarah Brown, McKenzie Dawson, Brooklyn Lester, Peggy Prevette
Athlete of the year: Madison Minga-Perry (Carver)
Coach of the year: Stacy Goodson (Atkins)
BOYS SWIMMING
Atkins: Tate Altman, Andrew Bain, Coner Danielson, Nate Holder, James Morris, Landon Privette, Aaron Reyes, Mason Seely
Forbush: Nate Warden
North Surry: Garyn Bender, Nicholas Bryant, Kaymen Hodges, Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York
Surry Central: Daniel Atkins, Tanner Boone, Abbott Nixon, Nolan Poindexter, Jesse Vaughn
West Stokes: Nate Warden
Swimmer of the year: Nick Bryant (North Surry)
Coach of the year: Andrea Derflinger (Atkins)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Atkins: Sadie Austin, Caitlin Davis, Anna Geglowski, Alex Mallison, Zoe Marazita, Jessica Solomon
Forbush: Suzie Beamguard, Samantha Post
North Surry: Kara Bryant, Maddie Creed, Cassidy Hull, Cherokee Sexton, Kiersten Walker
Surry Central: Joanna Arroya, Gracie Brindle, Fernanda Camacho, Sara Collins, Audrey Poindexter
West Stokes: Presley Hartle, Maggie Hill, Hannah Miller, Ramsey Miller
Swimmer of the year: Sara Collins (Surry Central)
Coach of the year: Pat Erickson (West Stokes)
WRESTLING
Atkins: Kelvin Espinoza, Nick Polomski
Carver: Nathan Campbell
Forbush: Wayne Robichaud, Eli Thomas
North Forsyth: Anthony Brannon, Rodney Byers, Byron Hill, Justice Lawrence, Nasir Lawrence, Myquan Royster, Joseph Terry
North Surry: Mason Dollyhigh, Jonny Flores
Surry Central: Stephen Campbell, Karson Crouse, Johnny Hernandez, Jaylon Jones, Alex Kinton, Spencer Leclair, Brenden Pack, Jeremiah Price, Carter Snow
Walkertown: Landis Simms
West Stokes: Bryan Gordan, Phillip Lowman, Landon Neal, Cole Waddell
Wrestler of the year: Eli Thomas (Forbush)
Coach of the year: Mitch Overton (West Stokes)
Mountain Valley 1-A/2-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alleghany: Jared Foley
Ashe County: Austin Poe
East Wilkes: Trey Lambert
Elkin: Austin Longworth, Shane Price
North Wilkes: Zack Carlton, Matthew Holloway
Starmount: Trey Dezern, Budda Johnson, Eric Wiles
West Wilkes: Jacob Brown, Jackson Stinson, Jaden Wentz
Wilkes Central: Daylon Banks, Jonah Brooks, Marcus Lopez, Zach Mastin
Player of the year: Eric Wiles (Starmount)
Coach of the year: Scottie Greene (West Wilkes)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alleghany: Madison Brown, Abigail Keesling, Haley Rife
Ashe County: Audrey Craven, Jordan Jones, Hallie Treva
East Wilkes: Ava Tharpe
Elkin: Audrey Jennings
North Wilkes: McKenzie Johnson, Liz Martin
Starmount: Emma Freed
West Wilkes: Jamesyn Bell, Carson Ledford, Jamilyn Wilcox
Wilkes Central: Madison German, Zoe Susi, Erica Wyatt
Co-players of the year: Abigail Kessling (Alleghany), Hallie Treva (Ashe County)
Coach of the year: Kayla Carpenter (Alleghany)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Ashe County: Dylan Baldwin, Trent Blevins, Noah Farmer, Josh Hardin, Issac Miller, Neal Pate, Ethan Pennington, Torin Potter, Grady Rector, Josh Roten, Dylan Short, Trent Trivette
North Wilkes: Michael Bell, Deandre Corpening, Cole Edwards, Jesse Farrington, Braeden Foster, Keaton Hincher, Corbin McLean, Evan Sathre, Zane Shew, Keshaun Tillman, Russell Vannoy, Reece Wilson, Adam Winebarger
Wilkes Central: Terry Hayes
Athlete of the year: Keaton Hincher (North Wilkes)
Coach of the year: Phil Morrison (Ashe County)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Ashe County: Claudia Acevedo, Jernee Ashley, Allie Blevins, Macie Bowlin, Malaley Cronk, Emma Durr, Malorie Eller, Gabriella Harmon, Melena Howell, Jezik Martin, Abby McClure, Maggie Powers, Zoe Schell
Elkin: Hannah Oliver
West Wilkes: Kennedy Collins, Emma Wayne
Wilkes Central: Alyssa Barber, Kylee Cheek, Adia McCurdy, Sophia Pontzer, Olivia Rush
Athlete of the year: Kennedy Collins (West Wilkes)
Coach of the year: Phil Morrison (Ashe County)
BOYS SWIMMING
Alleghany: Camden BeBord, John Cox, Mauricio Lopez , Caleb Phillips
Elkin: Caeson Baker, Cameron Burleson, Adam Chu, Brady Shugart, Patrick Soos, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio
West Wilkes: Cameron Barlow
Wilkes Central: Parker Davis, Correy Horton, Clay Johnson, David Olson
Swimmer of the year: Jack Zamudio (Elkin)
Coach of the year: Oz Prim (Elkin)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Ashe County: Lindsey Robinson
East Wilkes: Sara Adams, Alana Bauguess, Kayla Bauguess, Sedessa Hatcher
Elkin: Breanna Laws, Harper Libbert, Avery Sheets, Katie Sidden, Browyn Sloop, Kenley Wells, Maddie Wells
West Wilkes: Lacey Church, Hannah Hartzog
Wilkes Central: Kristin Blevins, Mariella Millan, Brianna Ormanzano, Rhiannon Riedel, Kaylee Simmons
Swimmer of the year: Harper Libbert (Elkin)
Coach of the year: Oz Prim (Elkin)
WRESTLING
Alleghany: Koda Blythe, Bryson Church, Riley Pruitt, Dustin Rector, Evan Walker
Ashe County: Trent Baker, Nate Brown, Kabel Dillard, Jaron Greer, Matthew Peterson, Timothy Peterson
East Wilkes: Kole Lambert, Dustin Blackburn
Elkin: C.J. Henderson, Ethan Van Horn
North Wilkes: Patrick Vickers
West Wilkes: Dylan Ball, Uriel Federico, Robert Heater, Dallas Rash, Alex Roland, Caleb Roland, Riley Shaw, John Shepherd, Garrett Shumate
Wilkes Central: Tradin Allen, Nick Hartley, Tyler Holland
Wrestler of the year: Evan Walker (Alleghany)
Coach of the year: Kelly Nichols (West Wilkes)
Northwest 1-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Dawson McAlhany
East Surry: Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Landon Stevens
Mount Airy: Caden Fitzgibbons, Jordan Newsome
North Surry: Ben Chesnet
South Stokes: Shemar Dalton, Landon Parsons
Winston-Salem Prep: Troy Mills, Stephen Minor, Anthony Sellers
Player of the year: Jefferson Boaz (East Surry)
Coach of the year: Bryan Hayes (Mount Airy)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Michelle Petrangeli
East Surry: Dasia Lambert, Cadence Lawson, Morgan Smith
Mount Airy: Elizabeth Heck, Addie Phipps
North Surry: Elizabeth McBride
South Stokes: Nadyia Hairston
Winston-Salem Prep: Tatyana Childress, Tre'Zha Muhammad
Player of the year: Dasia Lambert (East Surry)
Coach of the year: Brian Robinson (Bishop McGuinness)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Jose Hernandez, Andrew Lankau
East Surry: Anderson Allred, Eli Becker, Nichols Boggs, Cameron Edwards, Ethan Faw, Alex Galvin, Tristan Harless, Cooper Motsinger, Allen Myers, Daniel Villasenor, Isaac Washington, Elijah Wright, Kyle Zinn
Mount Airy: Bryson Coleman, Austin Eaton, Noah Lambert, William Mayfield, Max Perry, Kaulin Smith, Dylan Tilley, Brady Wolfe
North Stokes: Victor Martinez
South Stokes: Bryson Autry
Winston-Salem Prep: Joemell Bass, Nathen Carthcart, Earnest Harrison, Juwan Lyons
Athlete of the year: Kaulin Smith (Mount Airy)
Coach of the year: Tyrone Holman (Winston-Salem Prep)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Diana Arellano, Mia Brazeau, Caitlin Finger, Monserat Garcia, McKenzie King, Avery Krivis, Claire Namen, Skye Wong
East Surry: Chloe Ann Tew
Mount Airy: Kathlyn Mauck
North Stokes: Emma Bingman, Abigail Hemric, Rachel Overby, Makala Rogers, Alana Shaw, Tessa Sprinkle, Josie Stanbery, Lydia Stevens
Winston-Salem Prep: Destiny Coleman, Jessica Gakeri, Tamia Johnson, Daja'onna Ortiz, Damyja Ortiz, Mijae Pettigrew, Jayla Williams
Athlete of the year: Makayla Rogers (North Stokes)
Coach of the year: Mike Williams (North Stokes)
BOYS SWIMMING
Bishop McGuinness: Aiden Halverson, Michael Herzberger, Isaac Kohl, Joey Kohl, Aaron Lawrence, Ben Logan, Dylan McGuire, Garrett Price, Rhodes Smith, Giuseppe Strafaci, Ben Strott, Jorge Vidal, Ted Williams
East Surry: Gavin Atkins
Mount Airy: Martin Cooke, Noah Lambert, Collin Phillips, Matheson Williams
Swimmer of the year: Garrett Price (Bishop McGuinness)
Coach of the year: Melody Hamlet (Bishop McGuinness)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bishop McGuinness: Bridget Barr, Megan Bourgeois, Sarah Cotell, Emma Niebauer
East Surry: Abby Bruce, Carly Bullington, Julie Hicks, Lydia Hough, Haley Joyce, Roybeth Kiser, Gracie Pruitt, Savannah Raths, Avery Tucker, Hadley Tucker, Riley Yard
Mount Airy: Oshyn Bryant, Jessica Sawyers
Swimmer of the year: Julie Hicks (East Surry)
Coach of the year: Kelli Elliott (East Surry)
WRESTLING
Bishop McGuinness: Gideon Hope
East Surry: Eli Becker, Jacob Haywood, Colby Stowers, Tyson Tilley
Mount Airy: Edwin Agabo, Franklin Bennett, Alex Cox, Tripp Gilley, Aidan Horton, Luke Leonard, Connor Medvar, Eric Olvera, Trevin Robinson, Jackson Tumbarello
North Stokes: Jace Chatman, Levi Collins, Hunter Fulp, Jacob Murray, Mitchell Petree, Lucas Utt
South Stokes: Jackson Boles, Kendall Caudill, Johnny Dotson, Nathan Grogan, Nick Heavener, Cody Lawson, Jordan Mitchell
Piedmont Triad Athletic
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Day: Javon Floyd, James Wilkins
Forsyth Country Day: William Gray, Jay Mitchell
Greensboro Day: Christian Bailey, Bryce Harris, Cam Hayes, Jaydon Young, Brock Williams
High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett; Landon Sutton
Westchester Country Day: James Swindell
Players of the year: Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day), Bryce Harris (Greensboro Day)
Coach of the year: Freddy Johnson (Greensboro Day)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forsyth Country Day: Alina Abdulina, Nasia Ballas
Caldwell Academy: Ella Hedman
Greensboro Day: Hailey Blackwell, Paula Graichan; Kate Jones; Caroline Wyrick
High Point Christian: Riley Barrett, Kennedy Powell
Westchester Country Day: Dory Keever
Player of the year: Je’Bria Fullwood (Greensboro Day)
Coach of the year: Mara Montana (Greensboro Day)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Calvary Day: Kiplan Keener, Trevor Wyatt
Forsyth Country Day: Chris Bannigan, Steven Insixienmay, Nathan Jao, James Snyder
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Forsyth Country Day: Lexie Breitling, Avery Dew, Ava Hollar, Carstyn Klosterman, Saanvi Pawa
Triad-Triangle Athletic Conference
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington Christian: Brock Matheny, Collin Wilson
Carolina Friends: Justin Brader-Araje
O’Neal School: Jaden Lindsey, Sam Turner
Salem Baptist: Ethan Pegram, Zach Shumate, Shad Thomas
Trinity Academy: Jake Bertolina-Felice, Tyler Gill, Noah Ross, Sylvester White
Trinity School: Grady Bizyab, Jayden Smith
Player of the year: Tyler Gill (Trinity Academy)
Coach of the year: Bryan Burrell (Trinity Academy)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington Christian: Reagan Smith
Carolina Friends: Zoe Kramer
O’Neal School: Aaliyah Balser, Hadiya Balser, Kayla Jenkins, Caelan McHarney
Salem Baptist: Joy Cone, Kavanna Held
Trinity Academy: Chloe Teachey, Ashley Woodfin
Trinity School: Naomi Pridgen
Players of the year: Hadiya Balser (O’Neal School), Ashley Woodfin (Trinity Academy)
Coach of the year: Lulu Brase (O’Neal School)
