BOYS BASKETBALL

East Forsyth 47, Mount Airy 36

East Forsyth;13;9;8;17;--;47

Mount Airy;5;10;2;19;--;36

East Forsyth (1-7): Zyun Reeves 13, Will Rhodes 11, Lyles 6, Timmons 6, Leggett 3, Jones 3, Williams 3, T. Rhodes 2.

Mount Airy (6-4): Hill 8, Sizemore 8, Newsome 7, Fitzgibbons 6, Routh 5, Morrison 2.

