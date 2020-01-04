PrepZone WEB

BOYS BASKETBALL

 Glenn 70, Starmount 64

Glenn;13;20;17;20;--;70

Starmount;14;16;13;21;--;64

Glenn (7-7): Julius Reese Jr. 19, Micah Gainey 18, Zion Dixon 11, Yorel Harris 11, Scales 5, Davis 4, Moses 2.

Starmount (7-4): E. Wiles 20, T. Dezern 17, B. Johnson 11, King 7, Stokes 5, Swaim 4. 

