BOYS

Third round

Saturday’s games

Class 3-A West

No. 9 Greensboro Smith (20-7) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (25-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 13 Lexington (22-5) at No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (25-1), 7 p.m.

 No. 6 North Davidson (25-4) at No. 3 Shelby (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Hendersonville (23-5) at No. 2 West Stokes (24-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2-A East

No. 22 Ledford (17-11) at No. 3 Farmville Central (26-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 6 Starmount (21-7) at No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (22-5), 3 p.m.

 No. 7 North Rowan (21-7) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (19-8), 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Third round

Saturday’s games

Class 4-A West

No. 11 East Forsyth (17-10) at No. 3 Charlotte Providence (24-2), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Charlotte Vance (23-5) at No. 2 Glenn (24-1), 2 p.m.

Second round

Friday’s games

Class 2-A West

No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (18-7) No. 8 Ashe County (20-6), 6 p.m.

Third round

Saturday’s games

Class 2-A West

No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (21-6) at No. 4 Forbush (27-2), 6 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 5 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (25-1) at No. 4 East Surry (19-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Highlands (17-11) at No. 2 Alleghany (26-3), 3 p.m.

Class 1-A East

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (22-4) at No. 1 Pamlico County (26-1), 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments