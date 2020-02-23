NCHSAA BASKETBALL PAIRINGS
No. 5 R.J. Reynolds (16-9), bye
No. 23 Mallard Creek (9-16) at No. 10 Glenn (15-11)
No. 32 Gastonia Ashbrook (9-16) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (23-3)
No. 24 Alexander Central (16-11) at No. 9 Greensboro Smith (18-7)
No. 19 Greensboro Dudley (16-9) at No. 14 Asheville Roberson (17-9)
No. 22 Southwest Guilford (12-13) at No. 11 Hickory (20-5)
No. 18 Parkland (21-4) at No. 15 West Rowan (15-9)
No. 17 Salisbury (16-9) at No. 16 Smoky Mountain (14-10)
No. 24 Franklin (16-9) at No. 9 West Wilkes (18-7)
No. 28 Walkertown (9-14) at No. 5 Mountain Heritage (23-1)
No. 20 North Surry (16-10) at No. 13 Lexington (20-5)
No. 30 Wilkes Central (14-9) at No. 3 Shelby (21-3)
No. 27 Central Davidson (15-9) at No. 6 North Davidson (23-4)
No. 22 Belmont South Point (18-9) at No. 11 Atkins (20-6)
No. 18 North Forsyth (19-7) at No. 15 Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (16-10)
No. 31 Lincolnton (11-14) at No. 2 West Stokes (22-4)
No. 22 Ledford (15-11) at No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe (19-6)
No. 21 Bishop McGuinness (12-13) at No. 12 Pine Lake Prep (17-9)
No. 20 South Stokes (12-14) at No. 13 Cherokee (17-9)
No. 27 Clover Garden (18-11) at No. 6 Boonville Starmount (19-7)
No. 22 Cherryville (16-10) at No. 11 Mount Airy (15-9)
No. 23 North Stokes (15-10) at No. 10 Bessemer City (18-6)
No. 18 Thomas Jefferson (17-7) at No. 15 East Surry (17-6)
No. 31 Elkin (10-15) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (17-8)
No. 22 Cornelius Hough (9-16) at No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10)
No. 18 West Forsyth (15-10) at No. 15 Lake Norman (15-9)
No. 27 Marvin Ridge (11-12) at No. 6 Dudley (19-7)
No. 23 Southwest Guilford (18-9) at No. 10 Southwestern Randolph
No. 18 North Buncombe (20-6) at No. 15 Mount Tabor (14-11)
No. 17 Wilkes Central (18-6) at No. 16 North Davidson (17-9)
No. 25 North Wilkes (14-11) at No. 8 Ashe County (19-6)
No. 24 West Davidson (15-10) at No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (17-7)
No. 21 Surry Central (17-9) at No. 12 Brevard (17-6)
No. 29 North Surry (13-13) at No. 4 Forbush (25-2)
No. 22 Oak Grove (16-11) at No. 11 West Stokes (22-4)
No. 18 West Wilkes (18-6) at No. 15 West Stanly (16-10)
No. 31 Central Davidson (11-12) at No. 2 East Burke (24-3)
No. 21 North Pitt (14-12) at No. 12 Ledford (18-6)
No. 26 Thomasville (12-11) at No. 7 School of Science & Math (22-5)
No. 25 South Stokes (9-16) at No. 8 Lincoln Charter (20-5)
No. 20 Winston-Salem Prep (10-14) at No. 13 Robbinsville (21-6)
No. 29 Piedmont Community (12-13) at No. 4 East Surry (17-5)
No. 30 North Stokes (6-19) at No. 3 Mitchell (18-5)
No. 19 Blue Ridge (17-7) at No. 14 Mount Airy (14-11)
No. 23 Boonville Starmount (6-17) at No. 10 Langtree Charter (25-4)
No. 31 East Wilkes (4-19) at No. 2 Alleghany (24-3)
No. 24 Manteo (10-8) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (20-4)
BCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Micah Gainey (1) shoots a three on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn junior guard Markell Lloyd (14) shoots over defense from Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Jeremiah Scales (5) shoots on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23) shoots.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn freshman guard Sterling Vaughn (11) shoots on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore forward Anthony Davis (0) shoots over Reynolds junior guard Tyreik Leach (3).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Zion Dixon (3) shoots under defense from Reynolds senior guard Tre'von Murphy (5).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Walker Harris (20) fouls Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23) as he attempts to strip the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore forward Anthony Davis (0) shoots over defense from Reynolds junior guar Walker Harris (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior guard Tobias Johnson (12) draws a foul from Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn players celebrate after defeating Reynolds 62-61 in overtime to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn players celebrate after defeating Reynolds 62-61 in overtime to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn players celebrate after defeating Reynolds 62-61 in overtime to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn players and members of the coaching staff celebrate after defeating Reynolds 62-61 in overtime to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn players celebrate after winning the Central Piedmont Conference girls and boys championships.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) shoots over defense from Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) dunks over Glenn junior guard Markell Lloyd (14).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Tyreik Leach (3) shoots over defense from Glenn senior center Davionta Moses (32).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21) battles Glenn sophomore forward Anthony Davis (0) for a rebound.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Tyreik Leach (3) shoots under defense from Glenn sophomore forward Anthony Davis (0).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Jeremiah Scales (5) flies to the basket.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23) celebrates after scoring a drawing a foul.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23) celebrates after drawing a foul.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomroe guard Jeremiah Scales (5) celebrates after Reynolds called a timeout.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Jeremiah Scales (5) shoots under defense from Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds head coach Billy Martin instructs his team before overtime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior guard Tobias Johnson (12) shoots over defense from Glenn sophomore guard Zion Dixon (3).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21) shoots over defense from Glenn junior guard Markell Lloyd (14).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Tyreik Leach (3) celebrates after scoring a drawing a foul.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior guard Tobias Johnson (21) shoots on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) shoots.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior Ahmon Lumpkins (23) looks to pass under pressure from Glenn freshman guard Sterling Vaughn (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21) shoots over defense from Glenn sophomore forward Yorel Harris (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21) shoots over defense from Glenn sophomore forward Yorel Harris (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21) shoots.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) shoots and scores a three pointer with four seconds left to force overtime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) celebrates after scoring a three pointer with four seconds left to force overtime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) celebrates after scoring a three pointer with four seconds left to force overtime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore forward Yorel Harris (25) blocks a shot from Reynolds junior guard Tyreik Leach (3).
Andrew Dye/Journal
BCPCFinals
Glenn sophomore guard Julius Reese Jr. (23) celebrates after the Bobcats defeated Reynolds 62-61 in overtime to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Jaydn Hoover (00) dribbles into defense from Glenn sophomore guard Alivia Evans (11) on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Jayden Hoover (00) shoots.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Jayden Hoover (00) dribbles into defense from Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Destiny Long (23) shoots over defense from Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Destiny Long (23) shoots over defense from Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Monay Galloway (10) shoots a three on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Monay Galloway (10) shoots a three on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior Destiny Long (23) shoots a three.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior forward Karleigh N'diaye (11) shoots over defense from Glenn sophomore forward Alivia Evans (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Monay Galloway (10) shoots a three.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Destiny Long (23) shoots.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jacee Busick (20) battles East Forsyth junior forward Karleigh N'diaye (11) for possession.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24) shoots over East Forsyth junior guard Jaydn Hoover (00).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) shoots.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24) is fouled as she shoots by East Forsyth junior forward Karleigh N'diaye (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) shoots on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) shoots on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jacee Busick (20) shoots over defense from East Forsyth junior forward Karleigh N'diaye (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) celebrates in the closing moments of the Bobcats' victory over East Forsyth in the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jacee Busick (20) shoots on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) celebrates in the closing moments of the Bobcats' victory over East Forsyth in the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn junior guard Amanda Finch (10) clutches the Central Piedmont Conference championship trophy after the Bobcats defeated East Forsyth.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24) shoots over defense from East Forsyth senior forward Erin Hall (24).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jacee Busick (20) shoots a three on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Pfafftown, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24) battles East Forsyth senior forward Erin Hall (24) for a rebound.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Jaydn Hoover (00) fouls Glenn junior guard Amanda Finch (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24) blocks East Forsyth junior guard Jaydn Hoover (00).
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth head coach Aaron Grier instructs his players.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
East Forsyth junior guard Destiny Long (23) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn head coach Melvin Heggie instructs his team.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn senior guard Jacee Busick (20) celebrates with her teammates after the Bobcats defeated East Forsyth to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn players celebrate after defeating East Forsyth to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GCPCFinals
Glenn players and members of the coaching staff celebrate after defeating East Forsyth to win the Central Piedmont Conference championship.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland senior guard Chase Rorie (1) celebrates after a foul was called on Mount Tabor in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Camian Shell (3) is fouled as he tries to break through the defense of Mount Tabor sophomore guard Finley Simmons (14, left) and Mount Tabor senior guard Shaylen Woodberry (0, right) in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior center Joqwoune Martin (42, center) celebrates with teammates and fans following the Mustangs' 54-52 victory over the Mount Tabor Spartans in a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Camian Shell (3) goes in for a layup to score the game-winning basket in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor senior forward Jakob Moore (2, left) consoles Mount Tabor senior guard Jordan Hunter (1) after a foul was called in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland senior guard Chase Rorie (1) works around the defense of Mount Tabor senior forward Davis Blackwell (11) in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Camian Shell (3) celebrates in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor senior forward Davis Blackwell (11) celebrates after scoring a basket to tie the game in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Omari Bolden (10, left) is pressured by Mount Tabor senior guard Jordan Hunter (1) in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Camian Shell (3, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning basket in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland head coach Travis Holcomb-Faye (right) celebrates following the Mustangs' 54-52 victory over the Mount Tabor Spartans in a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland senior guard Denoris Wardlow (5) shoots over Mount Tabor senior guard Shaylen Woodberry (0) in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor head coach Andy Muse directs his team in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor senior forward Jakob Moore (2) shoots over Parkland senior forward Kamden May (12) in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland head coach Travis Holcomb-Faye disputes a call in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Omari Bolden (10) shoots a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor senior forward Jakob Moore (2) and Mount Tabor junior forward Daniel Fulp (4) pressure Parkland senior guard Chase Rorie (1) as he shoots in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor senior guard Jordan Hunter (1) dribbles up the court in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland senior forward Kamden May (12) works around the defense of Mount Tabor senior forward Jakob Moore (2) in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland senior guard Chase Rorie (1) celebrates after making a basket in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor sophomore guard Finley Simmons (14) shoots a 3-pointer in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Omari Bolden (10) goes in for a layup with pressure from Mount Tabor senior forward Davis Blackwell (11) in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland cheerleaders perform in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
A Parkland cheerleader celebrates with the team following the Mustangs' 54-52 victory over the Mount Tabor Spartans in a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor head coach Andy Muse disputes a call in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Mount Tabor junior forward Daniel Fulp (4) shoots over Parkland senior guard Denoris Wardlow (5) in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland junior guard Omari Bolden (10) celebrates in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Parkland Mount Tabor Boys Basketball
Parkland head coach Travis Holcomb-Faye disputes a call in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Parkland Mustangs defeated the Mount Tabor Spartans, 54-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
